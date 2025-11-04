North Korea fired around 10 artillery shells from its multiple rocket launcher system earlier this week, coinciding with a joint visit by the defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States to the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas, the South's military said Tuesday.

The North launched the rockets toward waters off the northern Yellow Sea at around 4 p.m. Monday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, adding an analysis of the weapons test is under way.

The launch came less than an hour before US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrived at Camp Bonifas, just south of the Joint Security Area within the DMZ, for a joint visit to the tense border with Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back.

Separately, the military confirmed the North also fired another 10 artillery rocket shells at around 3 p.m. Saturday, when President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping held summit talks in the southeastern city of Gyeongju on the occasion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering.

"Our military is closely monitoring North Korea's various activities under a steadfast South Korea-US combined defense posture and maintains capabilities and a posture capable of overwhelmingly responding to any threat," the JCS said.

While the North's launches involving multiple rocket launchers do not violate United Nations Security Council resolutions, its 240mm multiple rocket launcher puts Seoul and its adjacent areas in target range.

In October, North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles, just about a week before US President Donald Trump was set to visit South Korea on the occasion of the APEC summit. (Yonhap)