TAIPEI, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking and storage solution innovator, today launched the TL-R6020Sep-RP, a 4U 60-bay high-density SAS/SATA JBOD designed to maximize capacity while minimizing costs and rack space. Delivering petabyte-scale storage, the TL-R6020Sep-RP enables enterprises to optimize space utilization, simplify scalability, and ensure reliable long-term data archiving for applications such as cold data, video surveillance, big data, and media archives.

The TL-R6020Sep-RP provides four high-speed Mini-SAS HD (SFF-8644) ports with SAS 12Gb/s bandwidth and Broadcom® SAS DataBolt™ technology for bandwidth optimization. With its dual-path redundant design, system operation continues uninterrupted even if one cable fails. By supporting daisy-chaining of up to four* enclosures (240 drives total), the TL-R6020Sep-RP allows seamless capacity expansion up to 4PB** raw storage. By adding SAS expansion cards to the NAS and connecting the 60-bay JBOD, users can distribute the bandwidth loads from large drive arrays and further improve overall performance.

"With growing volumes of surveillance and big data, enterprises need storage expansion that is both scalable and reliable," said Waterball Liu, Product Manager of QNAP. "The TL-R6020Sep-RP combines petabyte-class capacity and high-density design in a compact 4U chassis, allowing enterprises to expand efficiently, save rack space, and lower operational costs with confidence."

Key Features

For more information and specifications, please visit www.qnap.com.