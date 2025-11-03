GUILIN, China, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The three-day 2025 Integral Conversation, hosted by Integral Institute, successfully concluded in Guilin from October 30 to November 1. Under the theme "Universe, Earth & Humanity in Harmony: Designing Systems for a Balanced Future", the event brought together leaders and experts from government, business, academia, research, and culture to explore how nature and industry can not only coexist but collaborate in harmony. This year's dialogue was shaped by four thematic forums — Agriculture, Technology, Industry and Education — each exploring the future of sustainability through diverse perspectives and cross-sector collaboration. The event was held at Integral, Esquel Group's sustainable development garden in Guilin, attracting nearly 300 participants.

On October 30, Mr. Edgar Tung, Council Member of Integral Institute and CEO of Tessellation Group, delivered the welcome remarks. He underscored the importance of redefining progress through balance and interconnection, urging collective action that advances innovation while preserving the vitality of nature. He noted, "True sustainability is about restoring ecosystems, supporting human well-being, and transforming industries to be resilient for the long haul."

During the Fireside Chat moderated by Professor Wang Tianyi, Council Member of the Integral Institute, Mr. Daniel Zhang, Managing Partner of Firstlight Capital, shared his perspectives on the parallels between natural and business ecosystems, emphasizing that a successful business ecosystem should reflect the principles of nature, including diversity, harmonious coexistence, and adaptability. Exceptional leaders, he added, are those who can guide teams to remain steady and confident amid uncertainty.

On October 31, Ms. Teresa Yang, Council Member of the Integral Institute and Vice Chairman of Esquel Group, shared how "Integral" exemplifies the integration of sustainability into daily operations through scientific planning, technological innovation, and lean management. The site was recently recognized as one of China's first certified Zero-Carbon Parks. She remarked, "Sustainability is not a goal we set for the future, but a commitment we live every day. Only when principles are practiced through consistent action can true harmony between industry and nature be achieved."

At the opening ceremony, Mr. Sun Huan Zhi, Vice Mayor of the Guilin Municipal People's Government, commended Integral Institute's efforts in promoting sustainability dialogue and collaboration in Guilin and beyond. He remarked, "Integral has set a strong example for Guilin's green transformation. The theme of the 2025 Integral Conversation aligns with the city's goal of building a world-class tourism destination and exploring green industrial growth, bringing new ideas and momentum to Guilin's sustainable future."

Ms. Irene Lee, Chairman of Hysan Development Company Limited, delivered a keynote address at the opening ceremony, moderated by Professor Christine Loh, Council Member of the Integral Institute and Chief Development Strategist at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Ms. Lee shared Hysan's century-long journey of balancing heritage and innovation, emphasizing sustainable urban design and long-term stewardship. She emphasized, "True urban development lies in respecting the past while shaping a connected, sustainable future."

The "CEO Plenary" gathered business leaders from the technology, finance, and cultural sectors to explore how harmony can drive sustainable transformation in a rapidly changing world. The discussion highlighted how innovation, responsibility, and long-term thinking can align commercial success with social and environmental value, demonstrating that true progress lies in achieving balance between growth, purpose, and sustainability.

Four thematic forums followed, echoing this year's theme through perspectives in Agriculture, Technology, Industry and Education. Each session explored how systems thinking can foster balance and coexistence between humanity and nature.

In the forum "Regenerative Land: Where Vineyards Meet Verse", Mr. Dan Fishman, Vice President of Winemaking and Vineyards at The Donum Estate, shared how vineyard management can embody harmony between agriculture and nature. Donum integrates fine winemaking, sustainable agriculture, and art to restore biodiversity and foster a deeper human-nature connection.

In the forum "Fashioning Harmony: From Growth to Balance", Ms. Christiane Dolva, Head of Innovation, Research & Demonstration at the H&M Foundation, shared how the fashion and manufacturing industries can drive sustainable transformation through systems thinking. She remarked, "Achieving a climate-neutral industry requires finding balance between innovation and reality, speed and patience—this is the key to long-term sustainability."

In the forum "Technology with Purpose: Innovation Rooted in Humanity", Ms. Heng Li Lang, Head of Climate & Liveability at Temasek Foundation, shared how the Foundation applies its "triple bottom line" framework to advance climate innovation by balancing ecological integrity, social well-being, and economic viability. She emphasized, "A truly sustainable solution must be environmentally sound, socially meaningful, and economically effective."

In the forum "Laying the Groundwork: Educating the Next Global Generation", Ms. Lillian Kiang, Chief Executive Officer of Bei Shan Tang Foundation, highlighted how emotional health and well-being can redefine learning, noting that "prioritizing emotional well-being in education does not diminish achievement; it helps students stay balanced and resilient in an increasingly complex world."

In his closing remarks, Professor Hau Lee, Council Chair of Integral Institute, stated, "The Integral Conversation is not only a platform for intellectual exchange but also a community that turns ideas into action. On the journey toward sustainability, we must continue to reflect, seek harmony and inclusiveness amid differing goals and perspectives, and move forward together to build a more resilient future."

Now in its twelfth year, Integral Conversation has, since its founding in 2014, convened over 3,000 representatives from more than 100 industries around the world, fostering ongoing dialogue and collaboration on sustainable development. Looking ahead, the Integral Conversation will continue to bring together global minds and practitioners to advance action-driven dialogues and collaboration on sustainable development.

About Integral Conversation

Integral Conversation provides thought leaders and experts from diverse fields an independent platform to exchange insights and perspectives on sustainable development models. Discussion topics spanned culture, education, innovation, urban planning and architecture, health care, digital transformation, and how they are connected to the concept of sustainability.

Integral Conversation is organized by the Integral Institute.

About Integral Institute

The Integral Institute is a non-profit organization that brings together experts, educators, researchers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to explore and deliberate sustainability at personal, institutional, and social levels. We cultivate transformative models, best practices, and offer a diverse range of programs to empower like-minded individuals and organizations through our comprehensive education and research platform.

Our approach is grounded in integral sustainability, which recognizes the interconnectedness of all aspects of life and the importance of addressing social, economic, and environmental issues together. We stimulate innovation, foster a holistic perspective on sustainability, and tackle the complex challenges of our world today. Through collaboration, knowledge exchange, and collective action, we drive meaningful change and pave the way towards a sustainable future.