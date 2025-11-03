HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a pioneer in the AI entertainment technology space, Galaxy Corporation delivered growth against the market tide in the first half of 2025: its sales hit 126 billion Korean won and net profit reached 13 billion Korean won. This marks a twofold increase in sales from the entire year of 2024, representing a pivotal shift from losses to profitability. Such a strong performance has significantly bolstered the company's confidence and momentum in preparing for its 2026 listing on the KOSDAQ (Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations) market—operated by the Korea Exchange (KRX). Currently, Galaxy's valuation has surged to 1 trillion Korean won.

ADATA Technology, a giant in the storage industry, and Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited, a "Jay Chou concept stock" listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, successively announced in 2025 that the two parties had jointly injected 50 million US dollars into Galaxy through a fund, becoming its important strategic investors.

Star Plus Legend specializes in IP creation and operation, with its core strength lying in building iconic celebrity-driven IPs. Centering on Mandopop superstar Jay Chou and renowned Chinese fitness coach Liu Keng-hung, the company has developed two flagship IPs: CHOUCHOU (Jay Chou's official Nijgen-style personality) and Coach Liu. Together with its broader IP portfolio, these two core IPs have amassed a cumulative fan base of 280 million, establishing Star Plus Legend as a formidable force in the global cultural entertainment industry. Since its launch in 2019, the CHOUCHOU IP has forged partnerships with over 200 brands worldwide, driving cumulative sales of authorized co-branded products to exceed RMB 1 billion.

In the realm of content and scenario-based operations, Star Plus Legend has seamlessly integrated the CHOUCHOU IP into Jay Chou's "Carnival" World Tour. For example, during Jay Chou's Bangkok concert, the company joined hands with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to include the CHOUCHOU giant figure attraction in TAT's recommended CityWalk routes. In July 2024, it also hosted the CHOUCHOU World Tour in Tokyo Tower exhibition at Tokyo Tower in Japan—further expanding the IP's global footprint. Additionally, Star Plus Legend launched the "Hundred International Trend Artists Co-creation Initiative," teaming up with artists from China, South Korea, the United States, Thailand, and beyond to craft new artworks and derivatives centered on the CHOUCHOU IP. This move marks a milestone step in the company's push to internationalize its IP operations.

In media operations, Star Plus Legend tailored Jay Chou's first outdoor reality show, "J-Style Trip", in 2020. Across three seasons, the show has sustained immense popularity, with its ratings consistently topping all variety shows in the same time slot on its broadcasting channel.

The celebrity IPs under Star Plus Legend—particularly those linked to Jay Chou—boast enormous commercial potential, a robust fan base, and strong market appeal. Star Plus Legend's entry as a strategic shareholder of Galaxy is more than just a resource integration; it is a two-way empowerment of brand influence. This partnership is poised to significantly elevate both entities' global visibility and unlock a broader range of international collaboration opportunities.