MUMBAI, India, Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- India's luxury spirits landscape is raising a toast to global recognition as The GlenJourneys Cask Series, the premium single malt whisky co-founded by actor and entrepreneur Ajay Devgn in collaboration with Cartel Bros, secures two prestigious international honours.

The brand has been awarded the 'Best Single Malt Scotch Whisky' title at the India Wines & Spirits Awards 2025 and a Gold Medal at the Spirits Selection Awards in Mexico, marking a remarkable debut for an Indian-owned premium whisky on the world stage.

These early accolades underscore The GlenJourneys' unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and authenticity. The GlenJourneys 21-year old Pioneer Edition with only 600 bottles worldwide, further make it an exclusive experience. Distilled and matured in the Scottish Highlands, the whisky embodies a meticulous process — aged in hand-selected American oak casks and finished in Rum, Bourbon, and Sherry barrels. Priced at ₹6,409, the Cask Series delivers a rich, layered expression that balances depth, smoothness, and complexity — qualities that have struck a chord with global connoisseurs and critics alike.

Speaking about this milestone, Ajay Devgn, Co-founder of The GlenJourneys, said, "To receive such global recognition so early on is both humbling and inspiring. The GlenJourneys was born from a vision to craft something timeless, a whisky that tells a story of passion, perseverance, and artistry. These awards reaffirm that we're on the right path. Our goal has always been to put India on the global whisky map, and this win motivates us to keep raising the bar for excellence."

Mokksh Sani, Founder of Living Liquidz and Mansionz, and Co-founder of Cartel Bros, added, "India's luxury spirits market is evolving rapidly, and The GlenJourneys represents that evolution. For the brand to earn such global acclaim so early in its journey is truly special. Each bottle reflects years of patience, artistry, and an unwavering pursuit of perfection. These awards remind us that authenticity and craftsmanship continue to speak the universal language of excellence."

Currently available at select retail outlets across Maharashtra, The GlenJourneys Cask Series will see a phased rollout to other metro cities in the coming months marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Indian-owned luxury spirits on the world map.

ABOUT THE GLENJOURNEYS

The GlenJourneys is a 21-year-old exclusive single malt Scotch whisky crafted by Cartel Bros., the creators of Glenwalk, and co-founded by Ajay Devgn. Aged in hand-selected American oak casks, this limited-edition whisky delivers a rich, smooth, and complex flavour profile with notes of vanilla, ripe fruit, and a lingering whisper of smoke.

