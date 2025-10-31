ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark moment for the region and the UAE, Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts (ADREA), the world's fifth school of classical horsemanship and the first of its kind established outside Europe, has officially opened its doors on Jubail Island in Abu Dhabi. Set within a tranquil landscape surrounded by mangroves and minutes from the city's heart, the school invites guests to embark on an inspiring journey into the art of classical horsemanship.

On the evening of October 30, the grand opening welcomed distinguished guests, dignitaries and members of the equestrian community, who were among the first to witness the inaugural performance, a mesmerizing tribute to historic craftsmanship, classical horsemanship and the profound connection between horse and rider.

The opening of ADREA marks a defining cultural milestone for Abu Dhabi, introducing a world-class destination where the artistry of horse and rider takes center stage. Visitors can now experience weekly live performances that merge equestrian mastery with music and choreography, bringing audiences closer to the roots of Furusiyya, the ancient tradition of horsemanship that embodies skill, discipline and harmony.

For the first time in history, all five classical schools of horsemanship from Austria, Spain, Portugal, France and now the UAE came together at Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts in a spectacular showcase representing centuries of artistry, mastery and cultural tradition. The Spanish Riding School presented its renowned Lipizzaner stallions in the iconic Ballet of the White Stallions. The Royal Andalusian School of Equestrian Arts showcased the passion and rhythm of Andalusia's dancing horses. The Portuguese School of Equestrian Art displayed the precision and elegance of the Lusitano horse, while the Cadre Noir de Saumur performed its unique expression of haute école horsemanship and performance art. Completing this extraordinary line up, Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts presented its own ensemble of riders and horses, establishing the UAE's first permanent home for classical horsemanship and blending Emirati heritage with timeless European tradition.

Nestled amidst the serene mangroves of Jubail Island, ADREA spans 18,000 square metres within a lush 65,000-square-metre sanctuary offering exceptional equestrian and cultural experiences. Home to more than 40 of the world's finest pure Spanish-bred white stallions, ADREA safeguards equestrian knowledge through the region's first and one of the world's largest equestrian libraries, housing thousands of rare texts and an archival collection of global significance. Visitors can explore the UAE's first bespoke saddle-making atelier, where historic craftsmanship is revived through a blend of artistry and heritage, as well as the Furusiyya Gallery, which features 173 rare artefacts dating back more than 2,000 years and tracing the evolution of horsemanship across civilisations.

Now officially open, Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts invites visitors to immerse themselves in a world where heritage meets performance art through equestrian shows, educational programmes and exhibitions that celebrate the horse as a timeless symbol of grace, culture and pride. Guided by the principles of horse welfare and the enduring values of Furusiyya, the school's inauguration extends the Arab world's rich equestrian legacy and reflects the UAE's deep rooted connection to its heritage while positioning Abu Dhabi as a global hub for culture, art and excellence.