GYEONGJU, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China Daily:

A Chinese cruise liner called Piano Land is serving international guests as the designated "floating hotel" of the APEC CEO Summit held in South Korea from Wednesday to Friday.

It showcases China's breakthrough in the high-end service sector and injects vitality into the internationalization of Chinese cruise ships, insiders said.

The upgraded Piano Land acts as "high-end offshore reception hall" during the summit and provides exclusive services. Classic Chinese and Western cuisine, Asian specialties, and delicate Chinese dishes are being offered alongside an around the-clock dining service. Facilities including a multifunctional conference room, a cinema, and a theater are available aboard the ship to meet the various needs of meetings and activities.

The vessel is also holding cultural events such as a large song and dance show, performances of traditional Chinese musical instruments, and experiences of diverse intangible cultural heritage including paper-cutting, Sichuan Opera face-changing, tai chi, qigong, and Chinese calligraphy and painting.

All these events showcase the excellent quality and international style of Chinese cruise liners, insiders said.

Astro Ocean Cruise, the owner of Piano Land, will use the APEC CEO Summit as a new start to its innovative service model where it will explore cooperation potential, expand into international markets, and enhance service quality.

The company aims to showcase the unique charm of Chinese cruise brands with greater industry commitment, writing a new chapter of Chinese service on the international stage.

Astro Ocean Cruise is a joint venture established by China Tourism Group and China COSCO Shipping Corp, with its headquarters in Hong Kong. It will subsequently operate as a sub-brand under China Cruises.

Piano Land boasts a total weight of 70,000 metric tons, has 13 decks and 880 cabins, and can hold a maximum of 2,014 passengers. The liner was made by German shipyard Meyer Werft.

It is dedicated to becoming an international cruise ship that "understands tourists better and offers more warmth", according to Astro Ocean Cruise. The cabins feature high-end wood furniture, spacious wardrobes, and luxury bathtubs. Dining options blend Chinese and Western flavors, offering a diverse culinary experience.

It hopes to offer meticulous and attentive services, providing global travelers with a high-quality cruise vacation that perfectly integrates Eastern and Western elements.

The liner officially began regular operations from its home port of Hong Kong in April, offering a variety of itineraries including trips to Japan and Vietnam, weekend sea tours, and long routes through Southeast Asia. Additionally, it will launch operations from a home port in Malaysia, becoming a Chinese cruise company that operates internationally.