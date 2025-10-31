MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) provider, unveiled its latest technological advancements at All-Energy Australia 2025, held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. Sungrow showcases three standout innovations — the commercial Hybrid Battery and Inverter System (SH110CX Hybrid + ST050CF), the PowerTitan 3.0 utility-scale energy storage system, and the 1+X Series modular inverter. These next-generation solutions highlight Sungrow's unwavering commitment to driving industry transformation and empowering professionals across the clean energy landscape.

Smart Energy for Business: Flexible, Scalable, and High Efficiency

Sungrow's C&I EcoSync PV+ESS+EV Charging Solution headlines the commercial segment with the debut of the SH110CX hybrid inverter paired with the ST050CF, a robust, stackable, and expandable DC-coupled storage solution engineered for the Australian market.

Powering the Grid: Sungrow's Utility-Scale Breakthroughs

At the utility scale, Sungrow's PowerTitan 3.0 and 1+X Series modular inverter represent a major leap in large-scale energy storage design.

- PowerTitan 3.0: Next-Generation ESS Solution

Compactly housed in a 20ft container, PowerTitan 3.0 integrates a 1.72 MW power conversion system with 6.9 MWh of liquid-cooled LFP batteries for unmatched power density. Equipped with advanced grid-forming capabilities, it ensures stable operation across both strong and weak grids. A liquid-cooling system and multi-layer fire and electrical protection deliver superior efficiency, reliability, and safety.

- 1+X Series Modular Inverter: Redefine Utility-Scale Solar Solution

The newly launched 1+X Series Modular Inverter delivers outstanding safety, flexibility, and cost efficiency with advanced protection systems, AI-driven diagnostics, and simplified O&M for faster, easier installation and maintenance. Its modular design ensures that if one unit fails, others continue operating — minimizing energy loss and maximizing system availability. Designed for seamless integration with solar system, it enables earlier commissioning and greater grid independence, setting a new benchmark for utility-scale solar solutions.

Clean Energy at Home: Powering Everyday Life with Intelligence

As more Australian households embrace solar and storage, Sungrow's Home EcoSync Solution (SH15–25T + SBH200–400) provides the intelligence and flexibility modern consumers expect.

- EV Charger (AC22E -01)

Sungrow's V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) Charger offers plug-and-play compatibility with SHRS and SHT home storage systems. With effortless installation and minimal setup, it offers maximum convenience for Australian EV owners and supports the growing V2G ecosystem.

"Australia is at a pivotal moment in its clean energy journey, and Sungrow is proud to be part of that transformation," said Joe Zhou, Vice President of Sungrow APAC. "At All-Energy Australia, we're showcasing technologies built for real-world performance — resilient, scalable, and designed to empower communities, support the grid, and accelerate the shift to a zero-carbon future."

With over 12 years of local expertise, 90 professionals, and a 3,000 m² Service and Logistics Center, Sungrow Australia stands at the forefront of the nation's renewable energy evolution. Supported by a strong network of 300+ service partners, Sungrow has been recognized as the No.1 Top Solar Inverter Manufacturer and honored with the EUPD Top Brand PV Award for five consecutive years. With a steadfast commitment to powering a sustainable future, Sungrow delivers cutting-edge technology that empowers Australian homes and communities.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.