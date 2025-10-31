BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China's time-honored baijiu maker Shaanxi Xifeng Liquor Co., Ltd. has called for cultural confidence and quality consensus for domestic baijiu brands when exploring the global market.

The remark was made by Zhang Zhouhu, general manager of Xifeng, at the 2025 Chishui River Forum held recently in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Xifeng Liquor, one of China's four famous traditional baijiu brands, boasts a liquor-making history of thousands of years and a distinctive Fengxiang aroma profile.

While adhering to the ancient craftmanship, Xifeng has also integrated modern technologies with its liquor-making process, injecting fresh vitality to its heritage craftmanship, said Zhang.

In Xifeng's smart liquor-making workshop, sensors precisely control and adjust the micro-ecosystem of the liquor brewed with Xifeng's unique "Laowuzeng" liquor-making process, while the final decision on aging of the liquor will be made by experienced blending masters, Zhang introduced.

Xifeng, with confidence in its craftmanship, has led the formulation of the national standard for the Fengxiang-flavored liquor and established research institute for the security of liquor-making materials and quality, creating a complete industrial system from raw materials to product quality, said Zhang.

The liquor maker has also turned its eyes to the overseas market to cultivate a global liquor brand. Its products have passed the EU's SGS testing and the FDA certification in the United States, available in over 30 international markets.

Famous liquor wins its name with high quality, brand reputation, distinct characteristics, and more importantly, its commitment to safeguarding the common value of the industry, said Zhang. While Xifeng will continue to be guided by its "Back to First Class" strategy, embracing the "digitalization+culture" pattern and adhering to the original flavor, it will build an open, inclusive and collaborative industrial ecosystem in partnership with its global peers, Zhang noted.

Themed "Interweaving Harmony", the 2025 Chishui River Forum attracted nearly 400 participants from home and abroad, including representatives of renowned liquor companies and industry experts, to jointly explore the sustainable development of the global liquor industry. The forum was initiated by China Economic Information Service and China Moutai.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348120.html