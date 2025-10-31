SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark Halloween, digital travel platform Agoda has released a curated list of five destinations in Asia known for their haunting beauty and eerie folklore. These locations are perfect for travelers seeking a touch of the supernatural, offering mysterious tales and paranormal occurrences. Adventurers drawn to ghostly legends or the allure of the unknown are invited to embrace the Halloween spirit with something thrilling and out of the ordinary at each of these destinations.

From the mystical landscapes of India to the spooky sites of Thailand, each destination on Agoda's list promises a unique experience steeped in local culture and tradition. Travelers can explore the eerie charm of these places, where history and mystery intertwine, for an unforgettable journey.

Here is Agoda's selection of Asia's most intriguing spots, perfect for those looking to add a supernatural twist to their travel plans this Halloween.

1. Mae Nak Shrine, Bangkok, Thailand

This shrine is dedicated to the legendary ghost Mae Nak, a figure from Thai folklore known for her enduring love and tragic tale. The site attracts visitors seeking luck for easy childbirth and lottery numbers. The tale of Mae Nak, adapted for screen, television, and stage, inspired the famous Thai horror movie "Pee Mak."

2. Meghalaya's Living Root Bridges, Meghalaya, India

In the northeastern state of Meghalaya, these extraordinary bridges are crafted from the roots of rubber trees by the Khasi and Jaintia tribes. They are not only a testament to the ingenuity of traditional practices but also steeped in local folklore about the spirits of the forest.

3. Mount Osore, Aomori, Japan

Known as the "Fear Mountain," this sacred site is believed to be a gateway to the afterlife in Japanese folklore. The area is home to hot springs and the Bodaiji Temple, where traditional rituals are held, offering a serene yet mystical experience.

4. Siquijor Island, Philippines

Known for its mystical tradition, witchcraft, and healing practices, Siquijor is a place where folklore and spirituality are intertwined. The island's healers, or "mananambal," are central to its cultural identity, providing a distinctive perspective on Filipino traditions.

5. Dol Hareubang Statues, Jeju Island, South Korea

These iconic stone statues are believed to be guardians against evil spirits. Found throughout Jeju Island, they are central to local folklore and offer a glimpse into the island's unique traditions.

6. Mahsuri Tomb, Langkawi, Malaysia

This site is linked to the legend of Mahsuri, a tale of love, betrayal, and a curse that is said to have lasted for seven generations. The tomb and its surroundings echo the island's rich cultural narratives and local beliefs.

Krishna Rathi, Associate Vice President at Agoda, shared, "Agoda is thrilled to guide travelers to these enchanting destinations where history and mystery intertwine. Whether you're drawn to the eerie beauty of Meghalaya's root bridges in India or the mystical aura of Siquijor Island in the Philippines, Agoda is here to make your Halloween travel adventures as seamless as possible with great deals on accommodations, flights, and activities."

