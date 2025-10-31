NINGBO, China, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- October 31 marks the birth anniversary of the great Chinese philosopher Wang Yangming (1472-1529). On October 30, the 2025 Conference on Wang Yangming Mind Philosophy was inaugurated in Yuyao, Ningbo.

Under the theme "boundless mind studies, coexisting civilizations," the event featured sub-activities such as the Sino-Foreign Exchange Symposium on Wang Yangming Culture and the "Zhongtian Pavilion Forum: Wang Defeng Session." The cultural gathering brought together over 800 participants, including global scholars specializing in Wang Yangming studies and representatives from the National Alliance for the Preservation and Research of Wang Yangming Historical Sites.

Yuyao of Ningbo is the birthplace of Wang Yangming. Today, the city of Ningbo is imbued with his legacy. More than 400 local enterprises bear the name "Yangming," and 12 of Yuyao's 122 primary and secondary schools are named after the great philosopher. Cultural initiatives such as the Yaoju opera "Wang Yangming" have toured Japan and other countries, while "Yangming Cultural Products" have been featured in Milan. Short videos "Wang Yangming Anecdotes" continue to be released overseas, and the cultural slogan "Yuyao, hometown of Wang Yangming, gathers wisdom" has gained international recognition, serving as a window for the world to understand China.

For many in Ningbo, Wang Yangming's influence is felt in subtle yet profound ways. From extensive research on Wang Yangming Culture to innovative expressions of its principles, multiple approaches are being adopted to promote the creative transformation and development of this outstanding traditional Chinese heritage. For instance, local brand Pairdeer Batteries has dedicated 70 years to perfecting its products, now leading the nation in smart lock battery sales and alkaline battery production. The "Sunny" optical lens, deeply embedded in the global industrial chain, started production from four humble cottages here. The Ningbo Yangming Industrial Technology Research Institute has nurtured 17 enterprises above statistical threshold through its innovative incubation model.

Wang Yangming Culture has transcended China's borders, integrating into local societies and intellectual traditions worldwide, giving rise to distinctive schools of thought and practical applications. Professor Nagatomi Seiji, a renowned Wang Yangming scholar from Waseda University, noted that Japanese entrepreneurs often display the principle of "unity of knowledge and action" in their offices. When faced with split-second decisions in business, Wang Yangming's concept of "tempering through affairs" offers practical guidance—a key reason for its popularity in Japan. He added, "Ningbo holds a special place in the Japanese psyche due to its deep historical ties with Japan during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). While most Chinese place names are read using Japanese kun'yomi, only Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Ningbo are pronounced in their original Chinese readings. Moreover, Wang Yangming once composed a text in Ningbo for a Japanese monk, which is now preserved in a Japanese museum."

Similarly, Wang Yangming Culture has a long history of dissemination in the Korean Peninsula, where its philosophy has profoundly influenced local thought, culture, and society.

In recent years, scholarly interest in Wang Yangming has grown globally, with significant breakthroughs in research. From China to Southeast Asia, Europe, the Americas, and beyond, the spirit of "harmony in diversity" in Wang Yangming Philosophy Studies reflects a culturally pluralistic orientation. Its philosophical wisdom of "unity of knowledge and action" offers fresh perspectives for open dialogue and exchange among diverse cultures in the era of globalization.

