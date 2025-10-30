Leaders of US tech giant Nvidia Corp., Samsung Group and Hyundai Motor Group gathered in Seoul on Thursday as the companies plan to announce details of their business cooperation in the artificial intelligence sector this week.

Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang met with Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong at a fried chicken restaurant in southern Seoul over beer.

Huang was also seen handing gifts to Chung and Lee, with a message reading, "To our partnership and the future of the world!"

Before entering the restaurant, Huang told reporters he looked forward to meeting President Lee Jae Myung on Friday and that there would be various announcements on ongoing projects.

The Nvidia head noted there have also been talks with Samsung on the high bandwidth memory (HBM) sector and that further discussions will follow.

Huang arrived in South Korea earlier in the day to take part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit, and meet with a slew of local and global business leaders.

The Nvidia chief, who is visiting South Korea for the first time since 2010, is also scheduled to attend an event in southern Seoul marking the 25th anniversary of the launch of his company's GeForce graphics processing unit.

On Friday, Huang will participate in the APEC CEO Summit under way in the southeastern city of Gyeongju and unveil the US tech giant's vision for collaboration with South Korean businesses.

Huang said during an event in Washington on Tuesday (US time) there will be a "delightful" announcement for South Koreans and US President Donald Trump during his trip to Asia's No. 4 economy.

Sources said Nvidia is expected to sign supply agreements for artificial intelligence chips with Samsung Electronics Co., SK Group, Hyundai Motor Group and Naver Corp. (Yonhap)