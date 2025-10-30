JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabos de Timor-Leste, E.P. (CTL) and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin) have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration in advancing digital infrastructure and connectivity between Timor-Leste and Indonesia. The MoU was signed by Budi Satria Dharma Purba, CEO of Telin, and Miguel Marques Gonçalves Manetelu, Minister of Transport and Communications / President of the General Board of CTL, in a ceremony attended by senior representatives from both organizations.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation focused on mutual interests, including knowledge exchange, capacity building, and potential initiatives for developing a bilateral submarine cable system that would enhance cross-border connectivity. It also opens avenues for collaboration in areas such as submarine cable management, internet and cybersecurity development, as well as digital transformation and infrastructure growth.

Through this partnership, CTL and Telin reaffirm their shared commitment to strengthening regional connectivity, accelerating digital transformation, and promoting economic and technological growth between Timor-Leste and Indonesia. The collaboration is also aligned with Timor-Leste's growing role in ASEAN following its recent accession as a member, contributing to stronger digital integration within the region.

Minister Miguel Marques Gonçalves Manetelu emphasized the government's strategic focus on digital infrastructure investment, stating that the ongoing initiatives such as the Timor-Leste Submarine Cable System (TLSSC) and national connectivity projects represent more than the provision of modern telecommunications facilities—they are a reflection of the government's commitment to building a digitally connected nation. "Beyond infrastructure, CTL also carries the responsibility of investing in our people's future. By partnering with Telin, a global player in the digital ecosystem, Timor-Leste gains a strategic partner that goes beyond connectivity. This MoU is a tangible step towards capacity building that empowers Timor-Leste with access, opportunity, and sustainable innovation," he said.

Telin CEO Budi Satria Dharma Purba expressed his optimism about the partnership, highlighting that the MoU serves as a strategic foundation for long-term cooperation between both nations. "This MoU marks an important milestone in strengthening digital cooperation between Indonesia and Timor-Leste. As a global digital infrastructure provider, Telin is committed to supporting regional growth by sharing knowledge, experience, and technology that enable sustainable connectivity. This partnership represents a joint effort to create a broader impact — connecting nations, empowering people, and accelerating digital transformation across the region," he added.

The signing of this MoU marks the beginning of further collaboration through technical discussions, joint studies, and pilot projects aimed at realizing the framework of cooperation established by both parties.

About Telin

Founded in 2007, Telin is a leading global digital enabler delivering premium international carrier voice, data services, and tailored solutions for wholesale, enterprise, digital, and retail customers. Operating in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan region, the United States, Timor Leste, the United Arab Emirates, and Myanmar—with representatives in the United Kingdom, the Philippines, India, Vietnam, and Canada—Telin supports its customers through 10 global offices and 5 sales representative hubs. Our infrastructure spans over 306,376 kilometers of submarine cable systems across 27 global networks, backed by 162 Points of Presence in 35 countries. Telin is dedicated to connecting possibilities and driving digital transformation worldwide.

For more information about Telin, visit www.telin.net

About Telkomcel

Telekomunikasi Indonedia International (TL), S.A. or known as (Telkomcel) is the leading telecommunications provider in Timor-Leste, playing a crucial role in driving the country's digital transformation. With a reliable network and the latest digital solutions, Telkomcel not only meets personal communication needs but also enhances business productivity and supports the government sector.

As part of its commitment to accelerating digitalization and empowering society, Telkomcel has launched various programs and initiatives that support the development of a digital ecosystem in Timor-Leste. The company takes pride in its diverse workforce, with over 95% of its 200 employees being local talents, and 75% of managerial positions filled by the best sons and daughters of Timor-Leste. Additionally, Telkomcel supports gender equality, with 50% of its employees being women, demonstrating its commitment to inclusivity and leadership development. With a strong foundation in innovation, local empowerment, and gender equality, Telkomcel continues to be a key driver in shaping Timor-Leste's digital future.