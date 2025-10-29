JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-hosted by the China Association of Bakery and Confectionery Industry (CABCI) and Bakery China Exhibitions Co., Ltd., Bakery ASEAN Talk 2025 Jakarta successfully took place on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at the Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts Indonesia in Jakarta.

As a key international extension of Bakery China—the world's largest professional trade platform for the bakery and confectionery sector—the program drives sustained knowledge exchange and collaboration across global bakery markets. In recent years, Southeast Asia—particularly Indonesia—has experienced rapid growth, with China–Indonesia partnerships in bakery and confectionery deepening through expanded industrial connectivity and technology sharing, creating strong new business opportunities.

Bakery ASEAN Talk 2025 advanced three pillars in industry development: strengthening cross-border industry connections, showcasing cutting-edge market innovations, and facilitating high-value business partnerships.

During the event, Zhang Jiukui, President of China Association of Bakery and Confectionery Industry delivered the opening speech which has clearly defined the direction and confidence for the cooperation in the baking industry between China and Indonesia. From the "Industry Overview" session, Managing Director of Bakery China Lin Li and Mr. Chen Jinlong, Chairman of the Indonesia Pastry and Bakery Association interpreted the current development status and future trends of the industry from the perspectives of China and Indonesia's perspective respectively. In terms of enhancing industry ties, the event hosted a Round table Dialogue moderated by Miao Zhuqun, Vice Chairman of the China Association of Bakery and Confectionery Industry. The participating guests included Song Lei, General Manager of Angel Yeast's East Asia & Southeast Asia Region; Luwei Lin, Production Director of Dali Group's North China Region; Liu Yongzheng, Co-Partner of AOKA; Kevin Yang, Director of Nanyang Dashifu Indonesia; and Dani Solichin, Director of Prambanan Kencana.

Focused on the theme of "China–Indonesia Bakery and Confectionery Industry Development and Exchange", the dialogue pointed out that China and Indonesia are highly complementary in supply chain resources, product innovation and equipment manufacturing. As bilateral cooperation mechanisms continue to improve, the bakery sectors of both nations are poised to build a more connected, innovative, and sustainable industrial ecosystem together.

On the innovation front, the event gathered 13 leading supply chain enterprises, including industry heavyweights such as Angel Yeast, Shanghai Xinrong Food, Xishu Food, Beiyi Company, Baisheng Food, Tianhua Technology, Namchow Food Group, Honest Food, Hongtailiangzheng Electric, Wilmar International, Niubaishi Dairy, Liangyan Food Tech, Yi Shi Zhi Dao. These companies showcased their latest ingredient innovations and product application solutions, offering a firsthand look at the industry's technological advancements.

The lineup of on-site guests also highlighted the deep industry linkage between China and Indonesia. The heads or founders of many baking brand enterprises that have landed or are preparing to enter the Indonesian market, such as Dali Group, Panpan Group, AOKA, and Nan Yang Master Baker, were present onsite. At the same time, the event also attracted the core decision-makers and senior executives of over a hundred well-known local chain brands, food manufacturers and distributors in Indonesia, including Indofood, J.CO, Gardenia Makmur Selaras, and AJ Bakery.

Additionally, the champion mentor team from China's Wangsen Education Group has led live demonstrations and technical seminars focused on over 30 bakery and pastry creations, equipping participants with insights to stay ahead of market developments.

This comprehensive event has emerged as a key nexus for driving collaboration, innovation, and growth across the Chinese and Indonesian bakery and confectionery industries, delivering tangible value for industry stakeholders seeking to expand their market reach and competitive edge developments.

Mark your calendars for the next milestone:

The 28th Edition of Bakery China will attract more than 2,200 brand manufacturers from 30 countries and regions, and over 400,000 visits from 130 countries and regions, exploring new opportunities for industry development. The exhibition will span 330,000 square meters, underscoring its continued growth and global influence.