Backing T1 and Europe's Elite Teams on the Global Esports Stage

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a world-renowned leader in high-performance gaming hardware, is proud to serve as the exclusive gaming PC and laptop partner for Red Bull League of Its Own. With over 50 cutting-edge systems deployed onsite, MSI ensures top-tier reliability and power to drive every moment of the competition, from the main stage to training zones.

This highly anticipated League of Legends showdown will take place on November 29 at SAP Garden in Munich, Germany, a new-era sports venue located in the Olympic Park and set to welcome over 10,000 fans. Legendary Korean team T1 will lead the competition against Europe's powerhouse squads G2 Esports, Karmine Corp, and NNO Old, along with the fan-favorite Los Ratones led by popular streamer Caedrel.

MSI Hardware Powers Every Moment

50+ MSI setups - powering the stage, the training room, and the stream.

MSI MGA x Red Bull

Since its establishment in 2010, the MSI Gaming Arena (MGA) has celebrated the passion, skill, and competitive spirit of esports. MGA embodies MSI's long-term commitment to the gaming community, combining world-class hardware and breakthrough innovation to help players achieve peak performance on the global stage.

Sam Chern, Vice President of Marketing at MSI, stated: "MSI is committed to empowering the global esports stage with cutting-edge hardware performance. This collaboration with Red Bull is not only about powering a world-class tournament but also represents MSI's strategic commitment to the international esports industry."

About MSI

MSI is a world leader in AI PC, gaming, content creation, business & productivity and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. For more information, please go to https://www.msi.com.