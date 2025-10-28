SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global gaming powerhouse Honor of Kings has dropped its 10th Anniversary theme song "Atlas of Tomorrow", now streaming across major platforms including Tencent Music Entertainment's QQ Music, Kugou, and Kuwo, alongside Apple Music, Spotify, and KKBOX. The track shot to No. 1 across multiple charts upon release, cementing itself as the latest blockbuster crossover between Mandopop and globally influential game IPs.

"Atlas of Tomorrow" boasts composition and vocals by JJ Lin, brand ambassador of Honor of Kings, Mandopop heavyweight and two-time Golden Melody Awards winner for Best Male Singer, and lyrics by Kevin Yi, hitmaker and senior music planner. JJ Lin describes the track as "dedicated to every dreamer still writing their future chapters, letting music guide you to the stories we're meant to live". The track shot to No. 1 on QQ Music, Kugou, and other major Chinese streaming charts upon its release. As of publication, it has racked up over 2 million saves across platforms, generated 70+ trending topics on social media, and amassed more than 600 million views, shattering multiple records for gaming music.

Notably, the impact of "Atlas of Tomorrow" has expanded from the realms of music and gaming into an online cultural co-creation movement spanning multiple regions. Over 280 tourism boards across mainland China, from Beijing to Guizhou to Zhejiang, have spontaneously paired the track as a soundtrack with local landmarks and cityscapes for videos, triggering a viral relay across short-video platforms.

"Atlas of Tomorrow" centers on the theme of "Gathering for Journey". The profound resonance of its melody and lyrics stems from its ability to encapsulate a decade's worth of emotional memories and energy accumulated within Honor of Kings, a beloved national IP. Therefore, the work transcends mere melody, becoming players' response to their youth and stories. The track's overwhelming reception among gamers and music fans worldwide following its release reflects both the song's exceptional craftsmanship and emotional depth, as well as the formidable cultural influence and crossover appeal that Honor of Kings commands as an IP. Through this partnership, TME empowers the gaming IP to achieve multidimensional expression across visuals, gameplay, and audio via content co-creation and integrated campaigns. The collaboration underscores music's expanding cultural role and reach within gaming ecosystems. Moving forward, TME remains committed to deepening strategic alliances with globally influential cultural IPs, promoting music's unique power across diverse cultural content ecosystems and helping high-quality original voices reach a wider international audience.