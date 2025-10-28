HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED A WORLD PREMIERE “MONTECRISTO ELBA LIMITED EDITION 2025”

LA HABANA, Cuba, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A. officially presented the new Montecristo Elba Limited Edition 2025 vitola during the event 'Elba, the treasure of Montecristo', held at the Las Ventas Bullring in Madrid. The evening, organised by Club Pasión Habanos, brought together more than 400 people, including exclusive distributors, specialist press and aficionados, who enjoyed a preview of this unique vitola, designed to reflect the elegance and unmistakable flavour of the Montecristo brand.

With this Limited Edition, Habanos, S.A. reaffirms its commitment to the excellence and authenticity that distinguish the Montecristo brand. Elba (54 ring gauge x 146 mm in length) with the factory name Encantos, unprecedented in the Habanos portfolio, medium to full strength, has been produced "Totally Handmade with Long Filler"., aged for at least two years and with wrapper, filler and binder leaves carefully selected from the best fields in the Vuelta Abajo* zone , in the Pinar del Río* region, Cuba*,renowned for producing what is considered the world's best tobacco. Its balance, intensity and elegance reflect the unmistakable essence of Montecristo and consolidate its place among the great legends of the Habano.

The 2025 Montecristo Elba Limited Edition is presented in two exclusive formats, a special box of 20 units that will be available in all markets worldwide, and a Premiere edition that will only be available in Spain, in a special box of 5 units in a limited run of just 10,000 numbered boxes. Each Habano will feature a Limited Edition Premiere band.

Both presentations will be equipped with NFC technology in the packaging and on the band. This innovation enables verification of, while also providing access to exclusive content about the product, its craftmanship and the history of the brand in those markets where this functionality is available . This launch reaffirms the innovative spirit of Habanos, S.A., which incorporates technological advances to enrich the experience of aficionados, without compromising the artisanal values that define the Habano.

"Montecristo Elba represents the essence of our history: the balance between artisanal heritage and the constant pursuit of new ways to surprise aficionados", said Jorge Perez, Commercial Vice President of Habanos, S.A.

During the evening, attendees enjoyed a pairing dinner accompanied by gourmet products, wines and brandies from Ximénez-Spínola, wines from Celler Masroig, premium beers from Mahou, the best acorn-fed ham from 959 Ibérico, specialty coffees from Café Dromedario, spirits such as Havana Club Selección de Maestros rum, Chivas Regal Mizunara whisky, Código 1530 Reposado tequila, Armagnacs from Marcillac, and cocktails with St. Petroni Aperitivo and Pacharán Menesa. The event featured performances by electric violinist Miguel Lara, who blended classical music with contemporary genres, and Pitingo, who fused flamenco and soul, music and sensory experiences inspired by the essence of Montecristo. The Las Ventas Bullring, the venue for this event for the second consecutive year, has become a meeting point for history, culture and passion for Habanos, reaffirming Madrid as one of the great international stages in the Habanos universe.

With this launch, Habanos, S.A. expands its portfolio of Limited Editions, consolidating Montecristo's global leadership and its ability to reinvent itself without losing the essence that has made it a legend.

Tasting notes

Brand: Montecristo

Market name: Elba

Factory name: Encantos

Dimensions: 54 ring gauge x 146mm in length

Presentation: Special box of 20 units and numbered premiere box of 5 units with NFC technology on the packaging and on the Limited Edition band.

Wrapper: brown, silky, fatty and matte sheen

Draw: Excellent

Ash: Compact and long-lasting

Combustion: Even and consistent to the end of the smoke.

Strength: full

Smoking time: Approximately 1 hour and 10 minutes

With an intense and balanced flavour, Montecristo Elba unfolds an elegant evolution as it is smoked, notable for its toasted flavours, which leave hints of cocoa, vanilla, nutmeg and molasses, that culminates in a round and persistent finish. Its harmony and character make this Limited Edition a unique piece for Habanos lovers with a distinct palate and personality.

