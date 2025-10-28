Building on a record-breaking 2024, Radisson Hotel Group has carried its momentum into 2025, accelerating growth across EMEA and APAC while staying true to its Responsible Business commitments.

BRUSSELS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 210 signings and openings already secured this year, the Group is steadily advancing its transformation towards becoming one of the world's most prominent hotel companies, anchored by a portfolio designed for today's travellers and tomorrow's priorities.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer at Radisson Hotel Group, remarks: "The year so far has seen Radisson Hotel Group succeeding in our pursuit of excellence for customers and owners. Hotel openings have been carefully curated to what business and leisure travellers are seeking in 2025, and we have a very strong pipeline of hotel signings and anticipated openings."

In EMEA, Radisson Blu is cementing its position as Europe's leading upper-upscale brand, with landmark signings and openings in France, Germany, Türkiye, and Montenegro. Among the highlights is The Medlock at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, an innovative partnership that redefines what a stadium hotel can be. Later this year, Radisson Blu CDG Airport Terminal Hotel, Paris will welcome travellers at one of Europe's busiest gateways.

France has proven to be a key growth market across the Group's portfolio, with luxury lifestyle brand Radisson Collection leading the charge. This year saw the long-awaited opening of Cour des Loges Lyon, A Radisson Collection Hotel and the signing of the historic Banke Opera Paris, A Radisson Collection Hotel, which will debut in 2026. The brand furthermore marked its arrival in Hungary with Radisson Collection Hotel, Basilica Budapest, a property that perfectly synthesizes historic grandeur with contemporary luxury, and reopened the Radisson Collection Hotel, Berlin in spectacular style. These milestones reinforce Radisson Collection's role as the Group's showcase for design, heritage, and modern hospitality.

Radisson RED's bold personality is gaining global momentum, with new hotels signed and opened across the UK, Romania, India, UAE, and Thailand. The brand reached a milestone with the opening of Radisson RED Oslo City Centre, A Verified Net Zero Hotel, the Group's second Verified Net Zero hotel, underscoring its leadership in sustainable hospitality. In London, a partnership with PPHE Hotel Group will see the brand's debut in the heart of the city, minutes from Liverpool Street Station. The partnership also introduced a striking design-led landmark in Rome, the art'otel Rome Piazza Sallustio.

Radisson Individuals has gone from strength to strength, offering crucial flexibility to Group stakeholders and growing to over 100 hotels in operation and under development since its launch in 2020. This year alone, the brand expanded its footprint across France, Portugal, Germany, Malta, and Kazakhstan, with new signings secured in the UK, Poland, Spain, Greece, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, India, and the Philippines. Recently, the brand's emphasis on empowering owners and broadening guest choice has been cemented with the introduction of three exciting brand segments: Premier, Boutique, and Retreats.

The Radisson brand, too, continues to evolve with a mix of sustainability milestones and market firsts. Radisson Hotel Manchester City Centre, A Verified Net Zero Hotel opened as the Group's first Verified Net Zero hotel while the brand entered new markets such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Armenia, and Madinah, Saudi Arabia. In the UK, Radisson will anchor a landmark all-electric stadium development for Oxford United Football Club, setting a new benchmark for future-ready hospitality. Growth across APAC has been equally dynamic, with 13 new Radisson properties opening in India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

With the demand for leisure travel rising, Radisson Hotel Group continues to expand its resort portfolio, now comprising more than 160 properties. New openings and signings stretch from Asia to Europe, including across destinations as diverse as Vietnam, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Egypt, and Armenia. Highlights include Radisson Hotel Cannes on the French Riviera, Radisson Collection The National Hotel, Brussels, a landmark golf-side retreat, and the debut of Radisson Collection Resort, Galle in Sri Lanka and Radisson Collection Resort & Spa, Jaipur in India. Together, these properties underscore the brand's commitment to creating standout resort destinations in diverse and inspiring locations.

APAC continues to propel growth for the Radisson Hotel Group. In China, 130 hotels have been signed and opened in 2025, pushing the pipeline close to 300 hotels. Expansion is strongest in the mid- to upper mid-scale categories, led by Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, now the fastest-growing brand in China with a portfolio of 375 hotels. Major cities such as Wuhan, Beijing, Chongqing, Chengdu, Tianjin, and Shanghai remain central to the Group's growth plan and expansion strategy, supporting both scale and depth across the market.

India has emerged as one of Radisson Hotel Group's most dynamic markets, with the company surpassing a historic milestone of 200 hotels. Today, more than 130 properties are in operation and over 70 are under development, reinforcing the Group's position as the leading organically growing international operator in the country. Fuelled by 59 new signings in just 18 months and expansion into 47 new cities, Radisson Hotel Group is well-positioned to deepen its presence and extend hospitality access with up to 500 hotels in the region by 2030.

"As we look ahead, our goal is clear: delivering meaningful value to our owners, creating memorable experiences for our guests, and driving responsible growth that strengthens communities worldwide," concludes Younes.

To view the full Year-to-Date video report, please click here.

