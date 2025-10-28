By combining Vision AI and no-code automation, the Seoul-based startup reimagines how humans and machines collaborate on digital work.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INFOFLA, a Korean AI automation company, today announced the release of a consumer version of its flagship platform Selto, making its powerful Vision-based automation technology available to anyone through the company's official website.

Originally designed for enterprises and public institutions, Selto enables individuals to automate daily computer tasks—from document processing and report generation to data entry—without writing a single line of code.

"With this consumer launch, AI automation finally becomes accessible to everyone," said Inmook Choi, CEO of INFOFLA. "We're entering a new phase where AI isn't just a tool—it's a true colleague that works alongside you."

AI That Sees and Acts Like a Human

Unlike traditional RPA tools that depend on backend integrations, Selto uses Vision AI and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to visually understand what's on the screen—text, buttons, icons, or menus—and take action just as a human would. This allows users to automate workflows across virtually any application or web environment, even where APIs or external access don't exist.

By combining Vision AI with a no-code interface, Selto empowers users to build end-to-end automation in minutes — from analyzing documents and verifying data to monitoring and responding to real-time system changes. Everything happens through simple clicks, without scripting or developer support.

INFOFLA also emphasized that Selto can run entirely on-premises, giving organizations and individuals complete control over data privacy and compliance while still benefiting from Vision-driven automation.

Flexible Plans for Every User

Selto will launch with three subscription tiers — Free, Basic, and Pro — based on a credit-driven model. Users can start for free, scale as their needs evolve, and purchase additional credits for larger workloads.

"Our goal is to make AI automation as scalable and adaptable as cloud computing," Choi added. "Selto grows with you — from individuals to global enterprises."

Global Expansion: INFOFLA to Showcase at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025

To accelerate its international reach, INFOFLA will present Selto at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 in the United States. The company plans to connect with technology partners, investors, and enterprise buyers to introduce its Vision AI automation to the North American market.

This marks INFOFLA's first major global showcase and a significant step in positioning Korean AI innovation on the global automation stage.

About INFOFLA

INFOFLA is an AI automation company based in Seoul, South Korea. The company develops Vision-based AI technologies that make digital work more intuitive, efficient, and human-centric. Its flagship platform, Selto, combines computer vision and automation intelligence to help anyone create their own AI-powered workflows—no coding required.

For more information, visit: www.infofla.com