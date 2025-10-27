HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunnan specialties impressed the world on the sidelines of the Greater Bay Area Conference 2025: Financial Connectivity, Nurturing Talent, Building Cultural Bridges event, co-organized by China Daily and Hong Kong Coalition, held on Oct 23 in Hong Kong.

Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism displayed some of its local specialties at the event, including coffee, black tea and dessert.

Chen Jibin, sales director of the South China region of Yunnan's tea brand Chen Sheng Hong, said the tea company is looking to establish its presence in Hong Kong, adding that he believes the city, with its profound tea-drinking history, presents a large business opportunity.

The connections between Hong Kong and Yunnan have been growing; since more Hong Kong residents have been traveling to Yunnan for tourism, their appreciation of the local culture has been growing, he said.

"Hong Kong serves as a gateway to the world — we want Yunnan's coffee aroma to spread globally," said Wang Ruogu, founder of Terre •Petales, a Yunnan-based flower-fermented coffee brand. Meanwhile, the classic Yunnan Arabica — combined with the origin story of the "Hometown of Chinese Coffee" — has become an ideal medium for guests to explore Yunnan's rich coffee culture and tourism appeal.

Beyond tea and coffee, guests were also captivated by Yunnan's signature wild mushroom biscuits and sauces, whose authentic flavors and creative presentation showcased the province's rich biodiversity and culinary innovation. At the Yunnan booth, they also browsed tourism brochures under the theme, "Yunnan: A Many-Splendored Life," gaining deeper insight into the province's rich cultural and natural charm.

During the Greater Bay Area Conference 2025, performers from Yunnan Gengma National Song and Dance Troupe, presented an intangible cultural heritage dance: a medley of the Yunnan Water-Splashing Dance, which amazed all high-profile delegates. This dance and music are performed by the Dai people during traditional festivals such as the Water-Splashing Festival, representing an important part of the region's intangible cultural heritage.

From tea to coffee, and from mushrooms to an intangible cultural heritage performance, Yunnan showcased its specialty as a bridge for global dialogue at the Greater Bay Area Conference 2025, from Hong Kong to the world. These products, carrying the province's ecological strengths and rich cultural heritage, have made the concept of "Yunnan: A Many-Splendored Life" tangible and inspiring, while also fueling Yunnan's industrial upgrading and brand globalization. To the world, Yunnan is no longer just a place on the map — it is the "next travel destination" that awakens the soul.