The Countdown Is On: Fans Can Experience the Upside Down on Yas Island Beginning November 14

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A global entertainment phenomenon is about to descend upon Yas Island, and it's bringing the Upside Down with it. The Island will host the debut of 'Stranger Things: The Experience,' bringing the immersive world of Hawkins, Indiana, to life in the Middle East for the very first time.

Opening November 14, 'Stranger Things: The Experience' will transport fans straight into Hawkins, Indiana, where they'll become part of the storyline in the 'Stranger Things' universe. Much like its sold-out runs in New York, London, and Paris, 'Stranger Things: The Experience' at Yas Island will feature immersive sets, live actors, and jaw-dropping special effects that blur the lines between fiction and reality. Guests will move through iconic scenes from the series; from Hawkins Lab to the dark tunnels of the Upside Down, before ending their journey in a vibrant 'Mix-Tape' area celebrating 80s nostalgia, complete with themed food, photo ops, exclusive merchandise, and surprises inspired by the show's most memorable moments.

Coinciding with the global anticipation for the fifth and final season of 'Stranger Things', Yas Island invites fans to a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the supernatural adventure at the very same moment the series captivates audiences worldwide.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, said: "This partnership is yet another example of Yas Island collaborating with some of the world's strongest entertainment brands to bring unforgettable experiences to our guests. 'Stranger Things: The Experience' is a superb addition to our destination, it is not just entertainment, it's an invitation to step into one of the most defining universes of our time. We can't wait to welcome fans into Hawkins right here in Yas Island."

Whether you're a die-hard fan or discovering Hawkins for the first time, expect a fully immersive, action-packed, cinematic journey filled with interactive moments, mind-blowing audiovisual effects, and an atmosphere that turns Yas Island into the ultimate 'Stranger Things' experience.

Visit www.yasisland.com for more information or join the waitlist at https://strangerthings-experience.com/abu-dhabi/.