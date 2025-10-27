SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-tech company MINISH Technology Inc. announced on the 27th that 22 dentists completed its 15th MINISH Course, the first session held for local practitioners in the United States.

The three-day course was held from October 24 to 26 at the VITA North America training center in Orange County, California, as an officially recognized Continuing Education (CE) program for dental professionals in the United States. Although tuition fees were nearly 50% higher than comparable local programs, the course sold out quickly, demonstrating strong interest among participants.

The MINISH Course covers both the philosophy and theory behind MINISH Veneers, the company's proprietary tooth restoration solution, along with a comprehensive hands-on curriculum that includes tooth preparation, scanning, bonding, occlusion, and placement. Launched in 2022, the program aims to train dentists in MINISH Veneers–based treatments, known as MINISH Doctors, and to expand the global network of MINISH Providers. As of October 2025, a total of 342 dentists have completed the course across 15 courses.

This course marked the first time that the MINISH Course was conducted outside Korea. While MINISH Veneers had previously hosted clinical seminars in Tokyo and Beverly Hills, this was the first comprehensive training program held overseas that included hands-on practical sessions. In Japan, many local dentists have preferred to attend the course in Korea, where they can participate in training, tour MINISH facilities, and engage with existing MINISH Providers. As a result, three in-person courses for international dentists were held in Korea in November 2023, April 2024, and September 2024.

Graduates of the program can apply to become MINISH Providers after completing clinical proficiency and qualification assessments, as well as an on-site facility evaluation. As of October 2025, there are a total of 75 MINISH Providers worldwide, including 43 in Korea, 29 in Japan, one in the United States, one in Canada, and one in Vietnam.

The MINISH Course for international dentists is held four times a year, with two in Japan and two in the United States.

A representative from MINISH Technology stated, "Hosting our first training program in the United States, the world's largest healthcare market, marks a significant milestone in our global expansion. With our presence now extending beyond Asia and into North America, we are establishing a strong foundation to grow as a truly global health-tech company."