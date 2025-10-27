A Hilarious (and Frustrating) Reminder That This Method Doesn't Work.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Many men think they've mastered the "pull-out" game—but science says otherwise. In reality, 22 out of 100 people who rely on this outdated method end up with an unintended pregnancy. Durex is here to make sure people don't gamble with their futures—unless it's just for fun.

Durex Pullout Game - Launch Video

Introducing The Pull Out Game Game, a retro-inspired digital experience that hilariously exposes the flaws of the pull-out game—one near-impossible challenge at a time.

A Game That Hits Where It Hurts, Your Ego, Not Your Future.

In The Pull Out Game Game, players attempt the impossible: stopping sperm from reaching the egg while dodging unexpected distractions and chaotic obstacles. To make things even more entertaining (and awkwardly relatable), players can activate a "mental blocker" like a judgmental grandma or an adorably clueless dog. Every "loss" is a reminder of why the pull-out method is a losing strategy in real life.

The best part? Players unlock exclusive discounts on Durex condoms, because safe is always better than sorry. (Offer available in select regions.)

Why Play?

It's Retro Fun – Classic arcade vibes meet modern-day sexual health awareness.

It's Eye-Opening – Learn why the pull-out method isn't a real plan—it's a gamble.

It's Rewarding – Play the game, get discounts* on Durex condoms, and make safer choices.

The Pull Out Game Game is live now and free to play at https://pulloutgamegame.com/

Whether you're a gamer, an advocate for safe sex, or just here for a laugh, it's time to put your skills to the test.

*Discounts available for specific regions.

About Durex

Durex is the world's leading condom brand, committed to providing high-quality products that empower people to make safe, confident, and pleasurable choices in their sexual health. With a history of innovation and education, Durex continues to redefine intimacy through bold campaigns and cutting-edge products.

About BLKJ Havas

BLKJ Havas is a creative company that engineers marketing moments for brands in culture, entertainment and media. It prides itself as the un-advertising agency - because people hate advertising, and we love people.

Now more than 8 years in business, the agency is amongst the most awarded and successful in the region. It is currently ranked the #1 Agency in Singapore, #8 in Asia by Campaign Brief THE WORK 2024. It is Spikes Asia 2024's Singapore Agency of the Year, and Top 10 APAC Agency of the Year.

Its strong regional and Singapore client roster includes Reckitt, JLL, JBL Harman, Great Eastern, Land Transport Authority of Singapore, Republic of Singapore Air Force, Singapore Tourism Board, Ministry of Education Singapore, IMDA and more.

For more, check out: blkjhavas.agency