“METALEX 2025” Ready to Spotlight Next-Generation Machinery | Driving ASEAN Metalworking Toward Smart Manufacturing

BANGKOK, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- METALEX 2025, ASEAN's No.1 Metalworking and Machinery Exhibition, under the theme of "The Spotlight", will be spotlighting new innovations for industrialists from every industry across ASEAN. With the demand for machinery in the region continues to grow and industrialists need to adapt to survive amidst economic uncertainties, METALEX, taking place from 19–22 November 2025, at Halls 98–104, BITEC, Bangkok, will provide them with necessary technologies, tools, and knowledge required to thrive.

Mrs. Varaporn Dhamcharee, Managing Director of RX BITEC, revealed that ongoing production growth and competitive landscape create continued demand for higher manufacturing efficiency, making metalworking machinery a vital driving force for ASEAN's key industries.

METALEX is not only a trade exhibition but also a platform where all sectors of the industry converge to exchange knowledge and enhance collective capabilities. The 39th edition of METALEX, held under the theme of "The Spotlight," will shine a light on outstanding innovations in the eyes of industrial professionals who will see the future of manufacturing. The show presents world-class innovations all under one roof serving as both inspiration and key tools for manufacturers to face emerging challenges. METALEX continues to stand as the region's premier stage illuminating advanced technologies, business opportunities, and best practices in the future of the metalworking industry.

The event will feature over 3,000 brands from 50 countries and 18 international pavilions from 8 countries and regions including China, Germany, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, and Taiwan (R.O.C.). There will be numerous special showcases and highlights include:

In addition, the event offers over 110 conference sessions with more than 169 international speakers, providing insights, technology transfer, and new opportunities. Key highlights include:

In addition, the event will feature METALEX The Master Class, which will include demonstrations of humanoid robots, simulation technology, and transfer of technology for NDT flawed specimens for magnetic particle inspection. The workshops will also cover IIoT programming and arm robotics solution whose participants will receive certificates from the Thai PLC Center. Furthermore, there will be a special session on AI-CIRA CoRE, showcasing the application of Thai-developed artificial intelligence.

Also featured is the exciting "Koma Taisen" handmade spinning-top competition, where top machinists and engineers showcase their skills. The winner will earn an exclusive opportunity to attend the championship event in Japan.

"We hope that METALEX will play a key role in stimulating investment in manufacturing technologies to enhance ASEAN's industrial competitiveness and to serve as a spotlight guiding entrepreneurs toward future success. We expect the event will attract over 100,000 visitors and generate business transactions worth no less than 213 million USD," concluded Mrs. Varaporn.