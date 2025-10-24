PHU QUOC, Vietnam, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa has been named among the Top 5 Resorts in Asia in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2025, reaffirming its position as one of the region's most extraordinary luxury escapes. This recognition arrives as the resort unveils "A Symphony Beneath the Stars", a festive celebration that transforms the whimsical Lamarck University setting into a stage of wonder, joy, and togetherness.

One of the industry's most prestigious honors, the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards shine a spotlight on the planet's finest hotels, resorts, cruises, airlines, spas, cities, islands, and more. For JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa to be voted as the #5 "World Resort" – Asia region is a truly outstanding achievement and a reflection of how the resort has transformed five-star hospitality in Vietnam with its deeply immersive design concept, spectacular accommodation, sensational cuisine, and authentic local activities.

Steeped in the legend of a forgotten astrological project once hidden in the university's archives, this year's festivities invite guests to pause, look skyward, and rediscover the beauty of connection beneath the constellations. The season unfolds as a living symphony, each occasion a luminous movement in a larger score.

This year's celebrations take shape like a symphony, each evening offering its own movement of joy. The festivities open with the Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 24, setting the tone for days of warmth and wonder. That same night, guests are invited to indulge in a grand Christmas Eve Buffet at Tempus Fugit, the resort's all-day beachfront restaurant known for its vibrant Vietnamese specialties and global classics, while Pink Pearl by Olivier E., a glamorous French mansion inspired by the Belle Époque, presents a decadent black-truffle feast that redefines fine dining on the island. On Christmas Day, families can gather by the shore for a Family Beach BBQ at Red Rum, the laid-back grill famed for fresh seafood and flame-kissed flavors, with carols drifting across the campus to complete the magical atmosphere.

From December 26 to 30, the season takes on a more playful rhythm. Guests can wander through a lantern-lit Festive Night Market at Place de Lamarck, discover local flavors alongside holiday treats, or savor indulgent menus across the resort. Red Rum's seafood platters and barbecue nights celebrate the bounty of the ocean, while Tempus Fugit introduces truffle-inspired dishes for gourmands. Families can also gather at French & Co, the resort's patisserie and tearoom, for daily festive afternoon teas of delicate pastries and seasonal sweets. Between feasts, children and parents alike are invited to marvel at the Family Magic Show, staged every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday to spark wonder for all ages.

The celebrations crescendo on December 31, when Tempus Fugit hosts a New Year's Eve Gala Buffet with a dazzling array of international cuisines, while Skewer Street brings a shoreline feast of smoky grilled specialties. At the Department of Chemistry Bar, famed for its creative cocktails and theatrical mixology, guests will count down to midnight before fireworks lighting up Emerald Bay.

To carry the joy into 2026, New Year's Day brunches, truffle menus at Tempus Fugit, and new seasonal offerings at Pink Pearl by Olivier E. set the stage for fresh beginnings, while French & Co continues its signature afternoon teas with a festive twist.

For more information about JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, please visit www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/pqcjw-jw-marriott-phu-quoc-emerald-bay-resort-and-spa/overview.