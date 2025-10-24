CNN’s ‘Tech for Good’ showcases young innovators redefining rescue missions with robotics

HONG KONG, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest episode of 'Tech For Good', CNN anchor and correspondent Kristie Lu Stout meets the young innovators designing cutting-edge technology that could one day revolutionize search and rescue missions.

CNN first visits The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, where student Jimmy Wu Chun-Ming and his team have developed AeroRelief, a smart delivery drone system designed to enhance emergency response in remote areas. What sets this technology apart from others is its SMS locating system and AI-driven dispatch assistance platform which suggests what equipment is needed during an emergency. It aims to close the critical time gap before first responders can arrive in remote areas, where every minute counts.

From emergency services to rescue operations, CNN visits Switzerland for the ARCHE (Advanced Robotic Capabilities for Hazardous Environments) event, where students developing the latest disaster relief robots can test their technologies in a simulated environment. Among this year's standout creations are Magnecko, a climbing robot with magnetic feet developed by students at ETH Zurich, and Roboa, a snake-like robot designed to search for people trapped under rubble.

Across the globe, similar breakthroughs are taking shape. In the United States, Firebot – developed by University of Texas at Austin graduate Siddharth Thakur – is a cutting-edge fire robot equipped with thermal cameras, sensors, and gas detectors to safely navigate hazardous environments. It delivers real-time data to firefighters before they enter a blaze, enhancing safety and efficiency while minimizing risk.

Finally, as part of the show's 'Where Are They Now?' segment, Max Lee and Josua Chan, creators of LifeSparrow, an AI drone software that's designed to locate missing hikers in Hong Kong, are catching the world's attention again. Since their 2023 feature in 'Tech for Good', their technology has expanded to perform various other tasks including spotting wildfires, monitoring country parks and assisting with maritime rescue.

Tech for Good trailers: http://bit.ly/4qoLFxn

Tech for Good images: http://bit.ly/4qquDz8

Tech for Good microsite: https://cnn.it/3PB5DSq

Airtimes for 30-minute special:

Saturday, 25th October at 12:30pm HKT

Sunday, 26th October at 12.30am and 6pm HKT

Monday, 27th October at 11:00am HKT

- Ends -

About CNN International

CNN's portfolio of news and information services is available in seven different languages across all major TV, digital and mobile platforms, reaching more than 379 million households around the globe. CNN International is the number one international TV news channel according to all major media surveys across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific region, and Latin America and has a US presence that includes CNNgo. CNN Digital is a leading network for online news, mobile news and social media. CNN is at the forefront of digital innovation and continues to invest heavily in expanding its digital global footprint, with a suite of award-winning digital properties and a range of strategic content partnerships, commercialised through a strong data-driven understanding of audience behaviours. CNN has won multiple prestigious awards around the world for its journalism. Around 1,000 hours of long-form series, documentaries and specials are produced every year by CNNI's non-news programming division. CNN has 36 editorial offices and more than 1,100 affiliates worldwide through CNN Newsource. CNN International is a Warner Bros. Discovery company.