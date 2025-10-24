Minister of Trade Budi Santoso: Transactions Surpass Target, Reaching USD 22.80 Billion

TANGERANG, Indonesia, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minister of Trade Budi Santoso officially closed the 40th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2025 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE), BSD, Tangerang Regency, Banten, on Sunday (19/10). As of 1:00 p.m. local time on the closing day, the country's largest export exhibition recorded an outstanding achievement, with total transactions reaching USD 22.80 billion, equivalent to IDR 376.20 trillion, exceeding the initial target of USD 16.5 billion.

"As of 1:00 p.m. today, total transactions have reached USD 22.80 billion and are expected to continue growing beyond USD 23 billion. This achievement demonstrates that Indonesian products not only compete globally but have also become top choices in the international market. The 40th TEI highlights Indonesia's natural and human resource strengths in producing high-quality and sustainable export products," stated Minister Budi Santoso.

Throughout the five-day exhibition, TEI 2025 welcomed 34,550 visitors from 131 countries, surpassing the target of 30,000 visitors. Of these, 8,045 were international buyers representing 130 countries, with the largest contingents from Malaysia (769 buyers), China (605), India (594), Nigeria (509), and Egypt (406). The exhibition featured 1,619 participating companies, exceeding the target of 1,500. Participants included 623 companies in the Food, Beverages & Agricultural Products, Licensing and Franchise Zone; 603 companies in the Fashion & Lifestyle Zone; and 393 companies in the Manufacturing and Services Zone.

In terms of trade performance, goods transactions reached USD 17.90 billion, services USD 443.70 million, and investment USD 4.37 billion. These transactions comprised MoUs worth USD 22.70 billion, fairground transactions amounting to USD 71.60 million, and business matching deals worth USD 63.40 million, an 88% increase compared to 2024. Notably, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) contributed USD 474.70 million (approximately IDR 7.80 trillion) in transactions.

Among participating countries, India led with USD 4.30 billion in transaction value, followed by the Netherlands (USD 3.90 billion), Vietnam (USD 3.30 billion), the Philippines (USD 3.10 billion), and China (USD 2.40 billion). The most sought-after products included mining products (USD 5.50 billion), precious metals (USD 2.70 billion), palm oil and derivatives (USD 2.30 billion), charcoal and briquettes (USD 1.60 billion), and spare parts (USD 1.40 billion).

In addition to the main exhibition, Pangan Nusa Expo 2025 also achieved notable success, generating USD 7.30 million in potential international culinary expansion deals, IDR 37.60 billion in business matching opportunities, and IDR 2.40 billion in on-the-spot transactions. The event provided market access for 12 culinary MSMEs, including winners of the UKM Pangan Award, to modern retail and national transportation networks such as PT KAI.

Minister Santoso extended his appreciation to all contributors, including trade representatives abroad, Trade Attachés (Atdag), Indonesia Trade Promotion Centers (ITPC), Indonesian Trade and Economic Offices (KDEI), Trade Consuls, and Ambassadors in partner countries. He also expressed gratitude to supporting ministries and agencies, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero), PT Debindo Multi Adhiswasti as the event organizer, and PT Pertamina along with the Badan Pengelola Dana Perkebunan (BPDP) as key partners.

"The success of the 40th TEI is the result of strong collaboration among the government, business community, banking sector, state-owned enterprises, and other strategic partners. Let us continue this momentum to further enhance the quality and competitiveness of Indonesia's non-oil and gas exports," Minister Santoso emphasized.

Minister Santoso also announced that the 41st Trade Expo Indonesia will be held from October 14–18, 2026, encouraging all stakeholders to pursue continuous innovation, improve product quality, harness digital technology, and uphold sustainable business practices.

"Keep innovating, elevate your product quality, and leverage digital technology. Stay passionate, the world awaits the finest products from Indonesia," concluded Minister Santoso.

