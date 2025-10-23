BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Group, a leading construction machinery manufacturer, announced that its self-developed Aerial Water Jet Fire Truck JP100 set a Guinness World Record™ for "The Highest Water Jet from a Fire Truck (Prototype)" with a maximum jet height of 159.66 meters at the 21st China International Fire Protection Equipment Technology Conference & Exposition, which concluded on October 16. This certification marks a historic milestone for SANY's emergency rescue equipment, and for high-rise buildings firefighting worldwide.

SANY JP100 Breaks Record for the World’s Tallest Firefighting Water Jet
SANY JP100 Breaks Record for the World’s Tallest Firefighting Water Jet

Innovation That Reaches New Heights

As the world's first 5-axle Aerial Water Jet Fire Truck with a 100-meter boom, the JP100 integrates a range of groundbreaking designs:

Record-Breaking Innovation for Real-World Needs

As urban buildings grow ever taller, high-rise fires have become a global challenge. The record-setting JP100 offers a powerful solution to the difficulty.

This record is not just a milestone, but a new beginning for SANY in the emergency rescue equipment sector. For years, SANY has paid close attention to innovation, investing about 5% of its sales revenue in R&D annually to build leading product strength and core competitiveness. In its 2025 Tech Festival, SANY even offered over RMB 600 million awards to encourage bold ideas and cutting-edge technologies that redefined the industry.

With the JP100's record-setting achievement, SANY once again proves that innovation knows no limits—and neither does SANY.