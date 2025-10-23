HONG KONG, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newborn Town Inc. (09911.HK), a leading global social entertainment company, released its unaudited operating data for the first three quarters of 2025.

For the nine months ended 30 September 2025, the company's total revenue is estimated to reach approximately RMB 4,910 million to RMB 4,990 million, reflecting a year-on-year increase of approximately 37.6% to 39.9%.

Among the total revenue, social networking business contributed approximately RMB 4,380 million to RMB 4,440 million, up approximately 34.5% to 36.4% year-on-year. The innovative business saw a year-on-year growth of about 69.9% to 76.3% to approximately RMB 530 million to RMB 550 million, continuing the overall strong growth momentum.

Continuous Breakthroughs in Social Networking Business Driven by AI

According to the announcement, the significant year-on-year revenue growth in the first three quarters primarily stems from the company's use of AI technology to drive steady growth in diversified social products. This sustained high growth fully demonstrates the company's ability to capture user needs precisely and the immense growth potential of the AI-empowered social product matrix.

In the first three quarters, the company's core products have continuously boosted their competitiveness in the MENA market. Through bolstering product capabilities and operational precision, improving content ecosystems and community ambiance, it has built solid competitive barriers, steadily elevating the competitiveness of their products in this region.

According to Sensor Tower, from January to September 2025, SUGO ranked 6th on the revenue leaderboard for social networking apps in the MENA region, while TopTop ranked 9th on the MENA's Google Play games app revenue leaderboard.

In 2025, the social entertainment industry in the MENA region continues to exhibit enormous commercial potential. CLSA research report mentioned that there has been ample room for growth in MENA and believes Newborn Town is among the most competitive players to capture these opportunities and expand its market share.

CLSA noted that Newborn Town stands out among peers for its deep user insights, tailored services and diversified monetization model; it has demonstrated powerful competitive edge in product features innovation, traffic acquisition and content operations capability thanks to its strong local presence.

In addition, the application of AI technology in business scenarios has become increasingly in-depth. By deepening AI applications in key areas such as content recommendations and user matching, Newborn Town continues to enhance product experiences and operational efficiency.

In September, the company signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Tencent Cloud, with both parties leveraging their respective strengths to jointly explore the vast space of "AI + social entertainment."

Strong Growth in Innovative Business with Revenue Exceeding 70%

The innovative business has demonstrated strong development momentum in the first three quarters in 2025. The announcement shows that the high growth was mainly attributable to the steady development of traffic monetization and social e-commerce business, as well as the initial revenue contribution from the actively-invested short drama business. In addition, quality games products have also contributed revenue.

Since Q4 2024, the company's quality game business has officially entered its payback period. Flagship games represented by Alice's Dream: Merge Games have entered the long-term operation phase, and the new game development has been progressing smoothly, expected to yield greater growth momentum in the future.

Meanwhile, the social e-commerce business has maintained steady growth, further consolidating Heer Health's leading position in the health services segment.

Additionally, Aippy, the AI-powered creative content community launched earlier, has become part of the key forward-looking plan in the "AI + Social Entertainment" sector. Its iOS version is now available for download.

In the first half of the year, Newborn Town established its global headquarters in Hong Kong, marking a new stage in the company's globalization process.

Going forward, the company's global headquarters will collaborate efficiently with its MENA regional headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the Southeast Asia regional headquarters in Singapore.

Together with over five R&D centers and more than 20 operational centers worldwide, this model will inject new momentum into the company's long-term, high-quality global development.