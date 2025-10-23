Cloud-Native Data Technology Solutions are Accelerating into the Global Mainstream

HONG KONG, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 23, Gartner released the Market Guide for Data Lakehouse Platforms report. Tencent Cloud, with DLC (Data Lake Compute), its cloud native serverless lakehouse engine, is listed in the 22 representative data lakehouse platform vendors worldwide.

Gartner points out in the report that "the lakehouse is now firmly established as the architecture that most organizations will seek to standardize on, either for new systems or when their existing Data Warehouses, Data Lakes, Logical Data Warehouses and other analytical systems are upgraded." It combines the flexibility of data lake with the efficient management of data warehouse, enabling enterprises to conduct business intelligence (BI) and multiple data applications such as artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) on the same platform.

In this context, the global lakehouse market has entered a stage of accelerated integration and competition. In the report, Gartner lists a total of 22 representative vendors, covering traditional data warehouse vendors, data lake vendors, and query accelerator vendors. Tencent Cloud DLC is listed among the 22 world-leading vendors, which we believe demonstrates the continuous breakthroughs of Chinese data lakehouse platform vendors on open standards, computing performance, and intelligent integration.

As a cloud native lakehouse platform developed by Tencent Cloud, DLC can help enterprises integrate and use data efficiently, reducing system complexity and usage barriers. The platform is designed based on a cloud native architecture, with auto scaling and performance optimization capabilities, enabling enterprises to more efficiently handle tasks such as data analysis, modeling, and AI training.

In practical applications, DLC can help enterprises complete analysis and modeling on the same data resources, improve data utilization, and achieve a better balance between performance and cost. For example, a large retail enterprise in Southeast Asia used DLC to achieve Data+AI integrated training, and the performance-to-cost ratio increased by more than 70%.

Currently, Tencent Cloud DLC has helped more than 100 customers complete lakehouse architecture transformation, covering multiple industries such as Internet, education, and retail.

Gartner, Market Guide for Data Lakehouse Platforms, 23 September 2025

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.