Gender Inequality: The Global Challenge of Making Their Voices Heard

BANGKOK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the Asia-Pacific, millions of girls face barriers that limit their potential — and change cannot wait. Dr. Christina Warning, a distinguished alumna of Chulalongkorn University and Asia-Pacific Team Leader for Plan International in Germany, has dedicated her career to one mission: amplifying "the woman's voice, the girl's voice."

"The woman's voice, the girl's voice, that's what keeps me going."

Her work bridges continents and communities, connecting individuals, women, and people from diverse backgrounds with opportunities to share their perspectives and influence societies such as Germany. At the same time, she empowers women and communities to participate, travel, and make their voices heard — proving that one person's commitment can ripple into global change.

For Dr. Warning, leadership begins with a simple yet powerful truth: believing in yourself.

"The most important quality to improve gender equality is actually believing in yourself — and giving a chance to everybody in society," she says.

Progress Made — and the Challenges Ahead

Drawing from her work in countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia, and the Solomon Islands, she highlights the biggest pressures facing girls in the Asia-Pacific region: poverty, limited opportunities for participation, and health-related challenges. She shares one example from Cambodia: while more children now attend school, remote areas still lack qualified teachers. As a result, young women often leave home early to work, many ending up in garment factories instead of pursuing better opportunities. Her stories reveal both the urgency and the potential for meaningful change.

Even as progress unfolds, millions of girls are still left behind. Despite the challenges, Dr. Warning has witnessed real change: many governments have passed laws protecting children and LGBTQ+ communities, creating more rights and freedoms than ever before. Yet she warns of a widening gap: "There's a rise in inequality — the very rich and the very poor."

Stereotypes continue to hold girls back. Sometimes it starts at home, when mothers tell their daughters: "Know your own circle, and stay in that circle." Dr. Warning's insights reveal the complex balance between progress and persistent societal barriers — a call to action for all who care about equality.

Why Men Must Join the Movement

For Dr. Warning, inclusivity is non-negotiable.

"Most importantly, we must bring everyone into the conversation—particularly men," she says.

"Most importantly, we must bring everyone

into the conversation—particularly men"

"Engaging men helps them understand the challenges society faces, particularly those that may affect their own daughters or children." Her vision highlights that lasting change is only possible when everyone takes part in the conversation.

Bridging Borders, Empowering Communities

At Plan International, Dr. Warning leads initiatives that build cross-border connections. In one program between Cambodia and Laos, women gained new farming techniques, which they later applied in their communities to strengthen food security and improve livelihoods.

Her initiatives give women, men, and diverse communities a platform to participate, make decisions, and and drive social change. Through these programs, she turns ideas into action — and action into lasting impact.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Leaders

Dr. Warning's greatest motivation comes from seeing her colleagues and community members "thrive and develop." Her advice to young leaders is simple yet powerful: "Don't be afraid. Believe in yourself. Even if you think the difference you make is small, it counts."

Learning the World the Asian Way

Her leadership skills and perspective were shaped long before her fieldwork — rooted in her transformative years at Chulalongkorn University. Dr. Warning fondly recalls her five years at Chula — one year in Southeast Asian Studies and four years completing her Ph.D. in Thai Studies. Drawn to the university's reputation, she was inspired by professors who nurtured her curiosity, especially a female mentor who became her doctoral supervisor.

Reflecting on her time at Chula, she says the greatest value was the perspective it offered. "Gaining an Asian way of seeing the world was a tremendous asset," she recalls. Those insights continue to guide her work and the way she tackles challenges today.

Her leadership, shaped by years of fieldwork and her academic journey at Chula, has made her a powerful advocate for gender equality and inclusive development across the region.

Read the full article and watch the video at: https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/261886/

About Chulalongkorn University

Chulalongkorn University has made the world's top 50 university list for employment outcomes, which reflects both the high employment rate and work ability of Chula graduates. The university is also listed as the best in Thailand for the 15th Consecutive Year (since 2009), according to the newly released QS World University Rankings 2024, putting Chula at 211th in the world, up from 244th last year.

Social Media: