LEPAS Hosts Its First Public Safety Test, Defining “Elegant Driving” Through Safety

WUHU, China, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the new era of intelligent electrification, how should elegance be defined? As a new energy brand under Chery Group, LEPAS positions itself as the "Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life," pioneering a new category of "Elegant Driving." Safety is the cornerstone of Elegant Driving. On October 20, during the 2025 Chery International User Summit, LEPAS hosted its first public safety test at the Chery Longshan Test Center in Wuhu, open to global media and dealers—proving that true elegance is founded on uncompromising safety.

Chery Group's robust safety system follows the principles of "All People, All Processes, All Scenarios, All Directions, and All Markets," encompassing 127 safety development standards and achieving over 95% CAE simulation accuracy. Built to meet the 2026 Euro NCAP five-star standard, LEPAS features a three-path front impact design and an "8-longitudinal, 5-lateral" floor layout. With 75% high-strength steel and aluminum and 10 airbags, the brand ensures comprehensive occupant protection while optimizing wading and rollover performance for global conditions.

As the flagship model, LEPAS L8 embodies this safety philosophy. Under the witness of media and experts, the LEPAS L8 successfully completed three rigorous tests—the Bottom Scraping Test, Fording Obstacle Test, and Rollover Test—demonstrating exceptional technical strength. In the Bottom Scraping Test, the chassis remained intact and the battery pack showed no leakage, fire, or short circuit, validating its excellent protection design. During the Fording Obstacle Test, the vehicle passed through 600mm-deep water without intrusion or failure, proving strong waterproof capability. Most impressively, in the Rollover Test at 60 km/h—exceeding standard benchmarks—the body maintained structural integrity, aided by 28 parts of 1500 MPa hot-stamped steel and a full restraint system with 10 airbags for complete occupant protection.

Developed on the new Elegant Technology intelligent platform, LEPAS L8 integrates advanced three-electric systems and a human-centered intelligent cockpit, ensuring stability, efficiency, and comfort. This safety test not only validated LEPAS's technological strength but also reaffirmed its positioning as the "Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life," where safety and elegance coexist in perfect harmony.