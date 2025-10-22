CHONGQING, China, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 22, 2025, at the Chongqing SERES Shuangfu Plant, DFSK's first overseas new energy strategic model, the E5 PLUS, officially rolled off the production line. This milestone moment was witnessed around the world through an online live stream. As a flagship product marking the brand's transition to new energy and smart technology, the roll-off of the E5 PLUS not only signifies a new starting point in DFSK's 20-year overseas journey but also responds to the global users' demand for green mobility. This model will soon be launched in Egypt and Ecuador, where details on its smart features, affordable pricing, and various user benefits will be announced.

As a brand under the SERES Group, DFSK has been deeply engaged in overseas markets for 20 years, extending its reach to over 70 countries and regions with cumulative exports exceeding 500,000 vehicles. In multiple markets, including South America and Southeast Asia, it ranks first among Chinese brands in export share. DFSK first entered the overseas market in 2005 with commercial vehicles, becoming a reliable tool for small and medium-sized entrepreneurs worldwide. In 2016, it expanded into the passenger vehicle segment, introducing models that met the high cost-performance needs to South American families. In 2018, it ventured into the new energy market, consistently iterating products based on user demands. Today, amid the accelerated transition to new energy and smart technology, DFSK is upgrading from a "traditional fuel vehicle exporter" to a "green smart automotive brand". DFSK is committed to leading the green transformation through technological advancement and sustainable future, providing global consumers with everyday green mobility solutions.

As a mid-size SUV under the DFSK brand, the all-new E5 PLUS is positioned as a "Reliable Life Partner SUV." It integrates the "PLUS" gene into every detail of the product through precise optimization tailored to users' daily scenarios, redefining the value of a new energy family SUV with five "PLUS" features. Aesthetic PLUS: The interior and exterior design features a minimalist yet premium style, enhancing its visual sophistication. Space PLUS: Boasting an ultra-high occupancy ratio of 66.4% and a wheelbase of 2785mm, the effective interior space reaches up to 3162mm. It offers flexible seating for 1-7 passengers, providing a luxurious and spacious experience for family travel. Performance PLUS: Equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and the SERES Super Electric Hybrid System, it delivers strong power, rapid acceleration, and stable, reliable braking performance. Safety PLUS: The battery management system (BMS) ensures real-time battery safety. Complemented by 6 airbags, a 540° transparent chassis and 5 active safety functions, it delivers all-domain safety, providing both active and passive safety protections for every journey. Intelligent PLUS: Featuring a self-developed intelligent infotainment system, it supports multi-zone voice recognition, enabling effortless interactive voice commands throughout the cabin.

DFSK empowers ordinary individuals through accessible smart technology to become everyday hero. From ordinary white-collars seeking to improve their commuting quality, to budget-conscious small business owners, from career-driven professionals advancing in life, to family providers devoted to their loved ones — the E5 PLUS meets the needs of different achievers with its ultra-low fuel consumption, refined design, and spacious interior that balance aesthetics and practicality. These "everyday heroes," who strive tirelessly to create a better life, have always been the core group that DFSK has accompanied over for the past 20 years. As Mr. Joe Zhou, Vice President of DFSK, stated, "Twenty years marks a new starting point. In the future, we will stay true to our original commitment to reliable quality, and accompany every ordinary individual who lives life earnestly with accessible technology and green products."

From focusing on fuel to new energy, and from pursuing durability to understanding customers' needs, the roll-off of the E5 PLUS not only marks the acceleration of DFSK's transition to new energy but also embodies the brand's vision that "DFSK is committed to making technology benefit all, enhancing lives through green mobility". With the upcoming launches in Egypt and Ecuador, DFSK is poised to further strengthen its foothold in markets across South America and North Africa, injecting new momentum into global green mobility.