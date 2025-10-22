JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaming up with the Indonesian Fashion Chamber (IFC), Bank Indonesia successfully held the peak event of the Indonesia International Modest Fashion Festival (IN2MOTIONFEST) 2025 from October 8–12, 2025, at the JIEXPO Convention Centre & Theater, Jakarta, as part of the Indonesia Sharia Economic Festival (ISEF) 2025. ISEF is Indonesia's largest annual sharia economic and financial event, serving as a platform that integrates various activities in the Islamic economic and financial (sharia economy) sector.

IN2MOTIONFEST 2025, officially opened by the Governor of Bank Indonesia, Perry Warjiyo, carried the theme "One Vision, One Movement: Advancing Indonesia Modest Fashion Through Synergy & Collaboration", emphasizing collective action, cross-sector collaboration, and synergy among industry players to enable Indonesia's modest fashion to dominate the domestic market and compete globally.

This annual event serves as a driving platform for Indonesia's modest fashion ecosystem by enhancing product capacity and quality, promoting brands, and expanding into global markets.

IN2MOTIONFEST remains committed to optimizing the use of Indonesia's rich cultural diversity and wastra (traditional textiles) in sustainable modest fashion products. This approach aligns with the implementation of a green economy within the Indonesian modest fashion industry, positioning it as a strong player in the global market.

A wide variety of wastra from across Indonesia—including batik, songket, ikat weaving, ATBM (non-machine weaving), lurik, tapis, sasirangan, jumputan (tie-dye), embroidery, knits, and eco-print—were showcased in diverse modest fashion styles. These pieces were designed by members of IKRA (Indonesia Sharia Creative Industry), fashion brands, MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises), and fashion school students, and were among the highlights of IN2MOTIONFEST 2025.

IN2MOTIONFEST 2025 featured an international-standard fashion show and trade exhibition, presenting 1,785 modest fashion collections from 214 designers and brands, both local and international, along with 100 wastra artisans participating in the Wastra Business Matching program. This year, IN2MOTIONFEST collaborated with 11 international designers from Thailand, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Malaysia, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Australia, and Dubai.

The IN2MOTIONFEST 2025 documentation can be accessed through the following link:

PHOTO

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1W4B0mPKsVps3RcNonmSbyRYSS1aiWSQi

VIDEO

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/10260UX-IpuuyZkQ6kTZDOXgusm7nKIxm