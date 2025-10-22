BAC NINH, Vietnam, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Senna Wellness Retreat has successfully completed 'Trăng Lên Đỉnh Núi' (Moonrise over the mountain) campaign with a charitable trip to Sin Suoi Ho Commune, Lai Chau Province on October 02, 2025. The visit marked the completion of a two-month journey dedicated to bringing a meaningful Mid-Autumn Festival to children and local residents in Vietnam's northern highlands, reflecting Senna's commitment to give back to the community.

Launched in August 2025, the campaign introduced the 'Về Nguồn' (Return to Roots) mooncake collection and the initiative "A Cake for a Cake - A Box for a Box," where each mooncake purchased funded another for the highland children. The project also featured the 'Trăng Lên Đỉnh Núi' art showcase celebrating Vietnam's heritage and spirit of community.

The charitable trip to Sin Suoi Ho Commune, Lai Chau delivered a total of 750 gift sets of warm clothing, school supplies, lanterns, and 1,210 mooncakes to the local children and residents, exceeding the initial expectation by over 50%. The highlight of the journey was the celebration night "Sáng Mãi Nụ Cười Em" (To keep your bright smile), uniting the community for a memorable evening of music, traditional performances by children and border guards like lion dances.

The campaign's success was made possible through the support of local authorities, Sin Suoi Ho border guards, co-organiser Kinh Bac International School, strategic partner The Brand Promise, artists Ngô Thành Nhân, Phạm Việt Hưng, Trần Thái, Nguyễn Văn Chuốt, Nguyễn Thị Minh, Trần Thị Phúc, and media partners PR Newswire, Fine Art Magazine, and Saigoneer.

"Trăng Lên Đỉnh Núi reflects Senna's belief that true serenity comes not only from self-care but also from nurturing kindness within the community," said Ms. Vũ Thiên Hà, Founder and CEO of Senna Wellness Retreat, "The children's smiles are our sweetest reward." With the campaign concluded, its message of empathy and connection continues to shine, reminding us that every act of giving fosters a more compassionate and happier society.

About Senna Wellness Retreat

Senna Wellness Retreat is a premium wellness resort that offers a personalized and holistic healing journey of body and mind through physical and spiritual pathways to body, emotional and social health. By assessing and working to improve the influencing elements that can affect this equilibrium, we help develop guests' inner resilience and healing capabilities needed to maintain all-around wellbeing.

