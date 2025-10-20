The partnership aims to connect travelers from Asia and beyond to over 900 properties across the UK, Germany and Ireland

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital travel platform Agoda has announced a new partnership with the United Kingdom's (UK) largest hotel chain Premier Inn making the hotel's portfolio of over 900 properties across the UK, Germany and Ireland, available to Agoda's customer base. This collaboration is set to deliver greater choice and value to Agoda's travelers, particularly those from Asia, who are increasingly seeking quality, reliable accommodation as they explore destinations across the UK, Germany and Ireland.

Interest in travel to the UK and European region is on the rise among Asian travelers, with Agoda data showing a 20% increase in searches in 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Excluding intra-Asian destinations, the UK ranks among the top five most searched international destinations for travelers from Asia.

With the addition of Premier Inn's extensive network to its platform, Agoda is not only expanding its accommodation offering but also supporting Premier Inn's ambition to reach new international audiences. Agoda's deep roots and digital expertise in Asia offers Premier Inn the opportunity to tap into the region's dynamic outbound travel market, connecting millions of travelers with high-quality, great-value stays as they plan their next adventure.

"Premier Inn's commitment to delivering great value, consistent quality, and ensuring every guest enjoys a good night's sleep are shared values that underpin Agoda's mission to make travel more accessible and rewarding. Together we're bringing trusted stays to millions of new travelers across Asia and beyond," said Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President of Supply at Agoda.

"Partnering with Agoda is another exciting step forward in reaching even more guests and travelers across international markets. Greater visibility of all of our 900+ hotels will allow a new set of travelers to enjoy the comfort, service and convenience we consistently offer," said Tim Sleep, Director of Sales & Distribution, Premier Inn.

This collaboration underscores Agoda's focus on building partnerships that deliver tangible benefits for both travelers and industry partners including accommodation, airlines and activities providers. With Premier Inn now available on Agoda, travelers gain access to a wider range of quality stays, while Premier Inn benefits from increased exposure to high-potential markets.

Together, Agoda and Premier Inn are helping to shape the future of international travel by making it easier for guests to discover and book trusted accommodation across borders.