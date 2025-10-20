SYDNEY, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment projectors, now announces its official entry into JB Hi-Fi, one of Australia's largest home entertainment retailers. This marks another milestone in Yaber's global expansion, bringing its award-winning projectors to more homes and families across Australia and strengthening the brand's growing presence throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Starting today, Yaber's best-selling models are available both online and in-store at JB Hi-Fi locations nationwide. Whether it's a high-end laser projector or a portable model, Yaber's product lineup at JB Hi-Fi offers a premium entertainment solution for every lifestyle and space.

With a steadfast commitment to excellence, Yaber continues to push the boundaries of audiovisual innovation while staying true to its mission of redefining home entertainment through design, technology, and accessibility. Experience it today — available now online and in-store at JB Hi-Fi.