WUHU, China, Oct. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 17 to 21, under the theme "Co-Create • Co-Define," the 2025 Chery International User Summit gathered 1,200 guests from over 100 countries and regions in Wuhu. The event offered an immersive look at Chery's full-spectrum ecosystem — powered by new energy and intelligent technology, covering every mobility scenario.

From family sedans to off-road SUVs, from racetrack tests to outdoor challenges, Chery engaged participants through test drives, immersive experiences, and user research — embodying its co-creation philosophy and showcasing how inclusive innovation is transforming mobility worldwide.

All Chery Brands Unite: Personalized Experiences Tailored for Every Guest

The test drive brought together five of Chery International's core brands — CHERY, EXEED, OMODA & JAECOO, iCAUR, LEPAS, and LUXEED — showcasing over ten flagship models across a full spectrum of mobility scenarios, from family to off-road, from youthful to premium. Combining static analysis, dynamic testing, and tech immersion, the event offered customized experiences tailored to diverse user profiles worldwide.

As the trusted choice for millions of families, CHERY demonstrated its enduring strength through the TIGGO series (TIGGO 4/7/8/9) — offering safety, space, and comfort that redefine family mobility. The KP11 pickup, balancing rugged off-road capability with everyday practicality, extended the boundaries of family adventure with reliability and joy.

Through an immersive "Performance Journey" and static showcases, EXEED presented its latest achievements in electrification, hybrid power, intelligence, and design—offering guests a firsthand experience of multiple industry "firsts" and "onlys."

In the BEV segment, as a premium global NEV brand, EXLANTIX demonstrated its electric lineup capable of 0-100 km/h acceleration in just around 3 seconds, delivering supercar-level performance and a best-in-class turning radius of 5.65 meters.

For hybrid technology, the REEV model is equipped with dual front and rear electric motors producing a combined output of 345 kW. Its electric-drive system ensures instant acceleration and a refined, EV-like driving experience that sets new benchmarks in the segment.

Targeting the next generation of drivers, OMODA & JAECOO hosted Intelligent Co-Creation Camp and Hybrid Co-Creation Camp sessions featuring O7 and J8. Through RPA/APA auto parking, acceleration, and elk tests, participants experienced the synergy of smart control and hybrid power — catering to diverse driving preferences.

Positioned as a timeless classic, iCAUR showcased its 03T REEV, 03T BEV, and V23 BEV under the theme "Golden Range, All-Terrain Conquest." At the off-road testing site, users experienced the models' remarkable endurance and adaptability, enjoying the thrill of mastering challenging terrains.

The LEPAS brand, known for its refined driving aesthetics, introduced a playful "Unbox Elegance" test drive featuring L4, L6, and L8 models. Through activities like linear acceleration, outdoor power supply demos, and a "52 Storage Spots" treasure hunt, participants brewed coffee and grilled snacks on-site, experiencing firsthand the blend of sophistication and practicality in elegant mobility.

LUXEED, Chery's flagship intelligent brand, presented advanced innovations in the Smart Drive Zone. The R7 demonstrated VPD (Valet Parking Driver) and wireless charging, offering seamless cross-zone summoning and autonomous parking — giving participants a glimpse into the effortless convenience of future electric mobility and reinforcing Chery's leadership in intelligent technology.

Comprehensive Research: Turning User Voices into Product Evolution

The test drive program featured a multi-dimensional research matrix, covering everything from sensory feedback to strategic insights. A dynamic driving survey captured real-time evaluations of acceleration, braking, handling, and cabin quietness. Meanwhile, a static design study—powered by 150 iPads—collected detailed data on user preferences for styling, interiors, and features. Additionally, in-depth HEV interviews explored market-specific expectations and challenges, helping outline a clear 'demand map' for Chery's hybrid product strategy worldwide.

All surveys were customized by brand, model, and market to ensure precision and actionable insights. This systematic research approach serves not just as a feedback channel, but as a strategic bridge aligning technology evolution with user needs. By transforming real-world user experiences into measurable data, Chery ensures that user feedback becomes a true driver of continuous innovation, continuously refining product performance and informing future technology and model planning.

This full-spectrum test drive — spanning all Chery brands and mobility scenarios — was more than a showcase of technical strength; it was a genuine co-creation dialogue with users worldwide. Through an integrated experience of driving, listening, and co-defining, the test drive session of the 2025 Chery International User Summit brought the "CO-CREATE • CO-DEFINE" philosophy to life — transforming vision into action, and ideas into reality.