WUHU, China, Oct. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global automotive industry undergoes a once-in-a-century transformation, a profound paradigm shift is underway. While many automakers focus on tech paths and market rivalry, Chery has embraced an open approach—moving from "technology-driven" to "ecosystem co-creation."

From October 17 to 21, 2025, the 2025 Chery International User Summit took place in Wuhu under the theme "CO-CREATE • CO-DEFINE." The event has become a benchmark for ecosystem building. Here, "co-creation" is a core methodology across R&D, product definition, and global expansion.

Technological Innovation: From Lab to Real-World Validation

From the next-generation hybrid engine with 48% thermal efficiency to 310 Wh/kg high-energy batteries, Chery Group has built not only leading technologies but also a rigorous, global all-scenario validation system.

This framework proves each innovation across diverse conditions—from European snow and ice to Middle Eastern heat, Southeast Asian humidity, and South American mountains. With programs such as Exlantix ES trials in Europe, Jaecoo 7 snow testing, and Omoda 9 towing scenarios, Chery's technologies are refined under extreme, real-world use—achieving true localization, "developed somewhere, for everywhere."

The system marks Chery Group's shift from pure tech developer to trusted global mobility partner: beyond lab data, innovation is proven in daily life for users worldwide.

User Co-Creation: Turning Global Users into Product Co-Designers

At the summit, Chery International deployed a structured co-creation model: over 1,200 participants from nearly 100 countries converted immersive driving experiences into actionable inputs. Through dynamic drive surveys, static design studies, and real-time evaluations of performance, design, and features, individual feedback was aggregated into a loop from insight to optimization—keeping Chery Group's R&D in step with real user needs worldwide.

This mechanism elevates users from consumers to co-definers of products. As Chairman Yin Tongyue noted, building a global innovation network across new energy, intelligence, and AI depends on deep user co-creation—turning participation into progress and insight into innovation.

Partner Co-Creation: From Supply Chain to Innovation Community

At a deeper level of ecosystem building, Chery International is redefining its partnership model with global collaborators. This transformation is not limited to the "Global Partner Co-Development Ceremony" held during the Tech Night, but extends throughout every aspect of daily R&D and market expansion.

Chery has elevated its relationships with partners from traditional supply-chain cooperation to strategic alliances for joint standard-setting, shared R&D outcomes, and global market development.

In hybrid technology, Chery works with key suppliers to co-define next-generation system testing standards and interface protocols.

In intelligent driving, Chery collaborates to establish validation frameworks tailored to different global markets.

In battery safety, Chery and its partners jointly develop testing procedures that exceed industry benchmarks.

This deeply collaborative innovation model enables Chery Group to integrate world-class technological resources while giving partners a seat at the forefront of global innovation.

Through joint development, partners gain access to Chery Group's technological roadmap and contribute their expertise to global product platforms—evolving from traditional "suppliers" into true co-creators of technology.

Ecological Community: A Core Pillar of Global Sustainability

As of September 2025, Chery Group serves over 17.72 million users across more than 120 countries and regions—evidence of a growing mobility ecosystem co-built with users and partners.

Within this evolving system, technology, users, and partners create a virtuous cycle: user input makes R&D more market-driven, iteration elevates experience, and ecosystem growth expands partner opportunity—fuelling Chery Group's sustained competitiveness.

As the industry enters a period of deep adjustment, Chery International's "CO-CREATE • CO-DEFINE" initiative goes beyond building cars to building a self-evolving, innovation-driven global mobility ecosystem. It defines a distinctive path centered on co-creation and sustainability—where every participant helps shape a more sustainable, human-centred future for mobility.