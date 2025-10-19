WUHU, China, Oct. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global new energy vehicle (NEV) industry accelerates toward electrification, hybrid technology has emerged as a crucial pathway, offering practical value and bridging the transition to full electrification. With its deep technical expertise and global footprint, Chery Group has earned widespread international recognition — achieving cumulatively 587,545 unit NEV sales volume by the end of September.

This growing user base provides a wealth of real-world insight that fuels Chery's technological innovation. On October 18, 2025, Chery hosted the International Technology Night, an event that showcased its landmark 48% thermal efficiency breakthrough and reaffirmed its leadership in innovation and forward-looking technology in the new energy era.

Breaking Barriers: Global R&D Powers Technological Breakthroughs

Supported by its eight global R&D centers across Europe, North America, and Asia, Chery's innovation ecosystem enables it to deeply understand diverse markets and translate those insights into precise technological solutions.

The company's latest-generation hybrid engine, achieving an unprecedented 48% thermal efficiency, stands as a powerful testament to this collaborative, global R&D strength.

This milestone was made possible through the integration of global engineering expertise — achieving a 26:1 ultra-high expansion ratio, maintaining optimal air-fuel balance for complete combustion, and utilizing a 35% EGR rate to effectively reduce energy loss.

Together, these advances have pushed gasoline energy utilization to its current engineering limits, offering an ideal balance of performance and efficiency for drivers worldwide.

Perfectly paired with a new-generation hybrid transmission delivering 93% efficiency, the powertrain forms the core of Chery's "Super Hybrid" technology. From the fuel-efficient 1.5L series to the high-performance 2.0TGDI 280kW configuration, and the vector dual-motor system designed for off-road scenarios, Chery delivers diversified hybrid solutions precisely tailored to meet the needs of different global markets.

Advancing Intelligence: Data-Driven Mobility for the Future

In the realm of intelligence, Chery has established a comprehensive smart R&D system, integrating teams focused on intelligent cockpits, autonomous driving, and electronic architecture into a closed-loop ecosystem spanning hardware, algorithms, data, software, ecosystems, and scenarios.

Powered by 24 billion kilometers of global validation data and its proprietary "Digital Twin Universe" simulation platform, Chery conducts 20 million kilometers of model learning and 1 million kilometers of virtual verification every day, ensuring rapid and reliable technological evolution.

Chery is also the first automaker to obtain dual EU certifications for vehicle cybersecurity and software update management and has achieved the ASIL D highest-level functional safety certification. Its overseas users have already accumulated over 4.5 billion kilometers of intelligent assisted driving, demonstrating both robust reliability and worldwide adaptability.

The company's Integrated Intelligent Driving Control Platform analyzes regional driving environments and habits through a global perception network, enabling intelligent coordination among powertrain, chassis, and body systems. This innovation enhances safety, comfort, and efficiency, delivering a smarter mobility experience for global users.

Global Collaboration: Building a New R&D Ecosystem

During Technology Night, Chery officially launched its Global Partner Co-Creation Initiative, joining hands with key partners across the global supply chain to establish a new collaborative innovation model.

This marks Chery's strategic transformation from a "technology exporter" to a "technology co-creator."

This open and synergistic model integrates local market needs directly into the R&D process, accelerating the evolution of hybrid technologies from single-solution approaches toward diversified and customized applications.

Through initiatives such as forming localized R&D teams and participating in regional standard-setting, Chery continues to strengthen its roots in global markets — laying the foundation for sustainable global innovation.

Driving the Future of New Energy: Technology as the Catalyst for Industry Transformation

From its record-breaking 48% thermal efficiency engine to cutting-edge intelligent systems, and the creation of a global technology alliance, Chery has charted a clear pathway for the development of next-generation new energy technologies.

In today's fast-evolving NEV landscape, hybrid power stands as a vital technology for achieving carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals, and its market potential continues to expand rapidly.

Industry forecasts suggest that by 2030, hybrid technologies will occupy a significantly larger share of the global NEV market, becoming a key driver of growth.

Leveraging its profound technological foundation and consistent investment in innovation, Chery Group is establishing a distinctive edge in this field.

As electrification and intelligentization converge further, Chery will continue to advance hybrid technologies toward greater efficiency, intelligence, and sustainability.

Guided by its global philosophy of "In somewhere, For somewhere," Chery Group is driving forward through technological innovation and open collaboration, working hand in hand with global partners to accelerate the automotive industry's transition toward a greener, smarter future.

Chery's breakthroughs not only highlight the company's engineering strength but also contribute meaningfully to the sustainable evolution of the global automotive industry.