WUHU, China, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A clear and composed "Hello everyone, I'm Mornine" ignited the climax of the 2025 Chery Global Innovation Conference.

This unique "presenter" was none other than AiMOGA robot Mornine.

In a ten-minute fully autonomous presentation, she reviewed AiMOGA's journey from concept to real-world deployment across more than 30 countries and demonstrated multilingual interaction and scenario-based applications, outlining a vivid vision of "car-machine collaboration."

Mornine's remarkable appearance became a vivid illustration of the conference theme, "Innovation • Intelligence Leading the World."

As one of the core activities of the 2025 Chery International User Summit, the Innovation Conference brought together academicians, top global experts, industry leaders, media, and partners to witness Chery's breakthrough transformation toward a full-scenario intelligent ecosystem.

From Presenter to Experience Officer: A Robot's Ecosystem Showcase

Mornine's highlights extended beyond the main stage.

In the outdoor demonstration area, her "multi-agent collaboration" became another focus of attention.

From professional introductions and vehicle guidance to door-opening demonstrations, every step was completed autonomously.

With the coordination of her vision-tactile dexterous hand and multi-expression interaction system, Mornine impressed visitors with fluent demonstrations—pouring water, opening car doors, and other signature actions that drew rounds of applause.

Dr. Gao Xinhua, CTO of Chery Group, stated during his keynote:

"Our technology evolution is expanding from 'wheels' to a 'three-dimensional ecosystem,' and intelligent robots are a natural extension of this strategy."

This vision is reflected in AiMOGA's technical details:

its ±5 cm precision autonomous navigation and dynamic obstacle avoidance builds on Chery's achievements in intelligent driving;

and its 17-degree-of-freedom vision-tactile dexterous hand integrates Chery's electromechanical and control system expertise.

The Strength of "Tech Chery": Five Domains of Breakthrough Innovation Behind AiMOGA's impressive performance lies the technological foundation of "Tech Chery."

At this year's Innovation Conference, Chery unveiled major breakthroughs across five key technology domains, releasing more than ten world-leading innovations.

The new Kunpeng engine set a new global benchmark with over 48% thermal efficiency;

the high-energy solid-state battery achieved 600 Wh/kg, near the theoretical lithium limit;

the Luoshu AI large model covers 1,000+ vehicle control functions, with response time <1000 ms and task accuracy >95%;

the Falcon 900 intelligent driving system integrates VLA and world modeling, targeting L3–L4 autonomous driving with full safety redundancy.

From leading hybrid performance to human-centered intelligent interaction, from key breakthroughs to full-ecosystem development, Chery is transforming its 28 years of technological expertise into a key to the future — opening a new era of global intelligent mobility.

From Wuhu to the World: A New Global Identity for the Future

Just before the conference, AiMOGA Robotics achieved a series of EU certifications, becoming the world's first robot to complete both hardware and software compliance. This milestone marks a new chapter in Chery's global ecosystem — from Poland to Malaysia, Indonesia to South Africa, AiMOGA Dedicated To Embodied Intelligence. Be Committed To Building World-Leading And Trusted AI Assistants. Behind this growing global footprint lies AiMOGA's powerful R&D network — spanning Shanghai, Europe, and North America, and collaborating with top universities.

This multidimensional R&D ecosystem fuels AiMOGA's ongoing evolution and serves as a strong foundation for Chery's global innovation strategy.

From AiMOGA Robotics leading the era of embodied intelligence to Chery's progress across five technological frontiers, a new vision of intelligent mobility is emerging.

Within this ecosystem, robots have become the natural bridge between people, vehicles, and services.

From showrooms to city blocks, from production lines to living spaces, Chery is building a future where humans and robots coexist harmoniously and technology integrates seamlessly with real-world scenarios.

At this moment, on the stage of the 2025 Chery Global Innovation Conference, we are witnessing not just a product release, but the beginning of a new era.

Looking ahead, Chery will continue to drive innovation and speak the language of intelligence, joining global partners to usher in a new era of human-robot symbiosis and intelligent connectivity.