ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Manar Abu Dhabi is a public light art exhibition that aims to foster creativity while celebrating the emirate's diverse landscapes. For its second edition, Manar Abu Dhabi will bring together 15 Emirati and international artists and artist collectives from 10 countries, featuring 23 works spanning site-specific light sculptures, projections, and immersive installations.

'The Light Compass" presents contemporary artworks that explore light as both guide and medium in bridging its navigational and poetic dimensions. Curated by Khai Hori, Artistic Director, and co-curated by Alia Zaal Lootah (Curator), Munira Al Sayegh (Curator), and Mariam Alshehhi (Assistant Curator), Manar Abu Dhabi 2025 will take place across four key locations: Jubail Island, Souq Al Mina, and for the first time, Al Ain, with dedicated trails across Al Qattara and Al Jimi Oases.

Manar Abu Dhabi 2025 will run from 1 November 2025 to 4 January 2026 in Al Ain and from 15 November 2025 to 4 January 2026 in Abu Dhabi.

Jubail Island

Jubail Island will be the anchor location for Manar Abu Dhabi 2025. Celebrated for its natural landscape and unique biodiversity, visitors can wander along the sprawling boardwalks that meander through the mangroves and engage with 15 installations Highlights include:

Other artists featured on Jubail Island include Ezequiel Pini (a.k.a. Six N. Five) (b.1985, Buenos Aires. Lives and works in Barcelona, Spain); Christian Brinkmann (b.1989. Lives and works in Hamburg, Germany); Kirsten Berg (b.1969, Berkeley, California, USA); Encor Studio (Est. 2016, Switzerland); and Lachlan Turczan (b.1993, Los Angeles, USA);

For its debut in Al Ain, Manar Abu Dhabi will transform Al Qattara and Al Jimi Oases with dedicated trails of light-based installations

Al Qattara Oasis Trail presents three artworks, with each installation responding to the oasis' landscape and heritage:

Al Jimi Oasis Trail

Boasting a dense canopy of palm trees, the Jimi Oasis Trail invites visitors to continue their journey through the oasis and encounter five artworks:

Souq Al Mina

Set against the city skyline of Mina Zayed (Zayed Port), KAWS (b. 1974, Jersey City, USA) with long-time partner AllRightsReserved presents KAWS: HOLIDAY Abu Dhabi, featuring an illuminated COMPANION, the artist's signature character, reclining on its back and lifting a lit moon in its hands.

About Manar Abu Dhabi

