GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, the 138th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) officially opened in Guangzhou. With more than 240,000 buyers from 218 markets pre-registered for the Fair as of October 13, this session sees a 10% increase compared to the previous session. Notably, there has been significant growth in the number of buyers from the European Union, the United States, and countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

With a strong emphasis on innovation, intelligence, and sustainability, the 138th Canton Fair continues to empower businesses to turn opportunities into tangible results.

Innovation is a central theme of this session. With a record-breaking lineup of more than 32,000 exhibitors, including around 3,600 first-time participants, the Fair is injecting fresh vitality and diversity into the global marketplace. More than 600 New Collection Events will be launched. 63% of the products covered in the events incorporate new technologies, while 48% feature functional upgrades.

The 138th Canton Fair also marks a new chapter in its evolution with the debut of a dedicated Smart Healthcare Zone in Phase 3 (October 31 to November 4). Designed to foster new growth engines for foreign trade, facilitate international collaboration, and strengthen the global healthcare supply chain, the zone will display cutting-edge innovations from 47 leading enterprises. Exhibits will include medical robots, intelligent diagnostic systems, and other advanced solutions that reflect the rapid-expanding of the global digital healthcare market.

Smart technology is also redefining the buyer experience. This session of the Canton Fair has fully upgraded its smart navigation services, introducing four intelligent tools: booth navigation, Complex guide systems, the ASK ME AI assistant, and smart direction kiosks. Together, they enable one-click navigation across the exhibition, helping buyers explore more efficiently and making the sourcing experience smoother and more convenient.

Sustainability takes center stage as well. Throughout the Fair, more than one million green and low-carbon products will be displayed. Additionally, a modular booth construction pilot has been launched to reduce setup time, lower costs, and minimize environmental impact through reusable "building-block" components.

By combining innovation, intelligence, and sustainability, the 138th Canton Fair reaffirms its role as a vital bridge connecting China and the world through trade, technology, and shared opportunity.

To register for your attendance, please click https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16.