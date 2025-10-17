Discover Your Inner Harmony: Wonderful Indonesia Wellness Festival 2025 Awaits

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Wonderful Indonesia Wellness Festival 2025 initiative, as part of the Ministry of Tourism's vision to elevate tourism through wellness, offers you the opportunity to immerse yourself in Authentic Indonesia's Wellness throughout November in the enchanting heart of Java: Surakarta and Yogyakarta.

"Wonderful Indonesia Wellness marks the beginning of our effort to introduce the authenticity of Indonesia's wellness culture to the world. Through this initiative, we want to emphasize that Indonesian tourism is not only beautiful — it is also healing, calming, and rejuvenating," said Widyanti Putri, Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia.

Indonesia is a recognized beacon for wellness and a top contributor to the global wellness economy. Its success is thanks to a deep reservoir of ancestral knowledge, with age-old practices like invigorating spa rituals, calming meditation, traditional herbal medicine, and healthy culinary delights now openly shared.

The Wonderful Indonesia Wellness Festival uniquely integrates two extraordinary regional festivals:

Your Path to Rejuvenation and Connection

Why visit? The festival offers the ultimate wellness journey in Indonesia's cultural heart. Rejuvenate your body and mind through holistic traditions amidst stunning heritage landscapes. It's your chance to reconnect with yourself, where culture, tradition, and inner peace truly come together.

Getting to this tranquil paradise is wonderfully convenient. The cities of Yogyakarta and Surakarta are easily accessible via connecting flights from Jakarta and just an hour apart by car or shuttle.