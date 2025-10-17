WUHU, China, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When the brilliance of six continents converged along the Yangtze River, the world's eyes turned to Wuhu. On October 17, under the theme "Co-Create • Co-Define," the 2025 Chery International User Summit officially opened, bringing together users, media, and partners from over 100 countries and regions to witness a new model of global user ecosystem in the automotive industry.

Spanning five days with eight signature events, the summit embodies Chery's spirit of Creative and Love — a celebration of technology, ecosystem innovation, and the future of mobility. Representing 17.72 million users worldwide, Chery's "Brand Partners" join hands with the company to define a new era of mobility — from first-hand experiences of advanced hybrid innovations and close interaction with Chery's intelligent assistant, the AiMOGA Robot, to building an ESG-based sustainable community. From Wuhu to the world, a user-driven era of intelligent mobility is now unfolding.

When Technology Becomes Tangible: A Future Within Reach

The Chery International Ecosystem Hall, showcasing the brand's global strategy and multi-brand vision, became the top attraction on opening day. Here, Chery's shared journey with users unfolds like a vivid story — each visitor reliving milestones of innovation and partnership.

Behind these stories stands "Technological Chery." Centered on three dimensions — tangible core technologies, visualized intelligent manufacturing, and scenario-based embodied intelligence — the pavilion offers a full view of Chery's innovation strength. In the Core Technology Interactive Zone, visitors can literally "touch the future." The transparent display of the Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) Platform reveals its precision engineering, while automation models from Chery's Smart Factory in Changshu highlight the beauty of intelligent manufacturing. Flagship models from CHERY, EXEED, OMODA & JAECOO, iCAUR, LEPAS, and LUXEED — featuring hybrid, EV, and smart driving technologies — together paint a panoramic vision of future mobility.

Moving Forward with Users: A Two-Way Journey of Shared Value

If technology is Chery's strength, its deep bond with users is its greatest asset. At this summit, Chery elevated its "User Co-Creation" concept — recognizing 17.72 million users not only as witnesses, but as partners in shaping the future.

"Every zone shows Chery's sincerity in co-creating with users," said a user from Indonesia. A journalist from France added, "The event feels alive with interactivity — the robots and robotic dogs are impressive and inspiring." He noted that such comprehensive technology and user focus are key to Chery's global trust.

Beyond the tech showcases, user co-creation was visible everywhere. Over 1,000 users livestreamed the event, sharing real-time moments with a global audience. In the coffee library and LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle Boutique, users shared mobility ideas and saw co-created innovations come to life. At the User Festival, hands of all colors joined, and laughter in many languages blended together. Here, there were no boundaries — only friends united by the same vision of future mobility.

As insights from over 100 countries converge and the voices of 17.72 million users resonate, the 2025 Chery International User Summit symbolizes not just a company's growth, but the flourishing of a shared ecosystem. Like the Yangtze River flowing to the sea, Chery's globalization advances with openness and inclusion. Each user is an author of this story; every choice shapes a future where people and technology grow together. Looking ahead, Chery will continue co-creating with global users — building a warmer, evolving, and human-centered era of intelligent mobility.