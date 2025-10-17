CNN’s POV uncovers how the Edo period aesthetic ideal of ‘iki’ shapes modern Tokyo

HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Explore Tokyo through the lens of its former Edo identity, where the concept of 'iki' – a subtle, effortless elegance that values authenticity, refinement and unpretentious style – was born. The Edo period, lasting roughly from 1600 to 1868, was known as a time of peace and stability, urbanization, economic growth and the flourishing of arts and culture. In this episode of CNN's POV, follow International Correspondent Hanako Montgomery as she uncovers how 'Tokyoites' of today keep this urban code of understated cool alive through fashion, art and poetry.
Hanako begins by tracing how Edo's merchant class expressed their wealth through subtle elegance in their fashion. At the Ichikura Kimono School, a kimono expert introduces the subtleties of dressing, pointing out how seemingly modest garments might conceal secret patterns or details. She then visits Ryukobo – a historic Tokyo atelier specialising in kumihimo – the traditional Japanese art of silk braiding used for making the cords that secure the sashes, or obis, of kimonos. A subtle yet elegant detail to a traditional ensemble, today, the brand is reimagining this refined craft for modern lifestyles, offering a wide range of products that carry the spirit of traditional elegance.
The concept of 'iki' extends beyond physical appearance and lives on through creative expression. Haiku, the succinct 17-syllable poetic form embodying much of the 'iki' spirit gained popularity during the Edo period. Today, 26-year-old Kei Iwata keeps the tradition alive through his award-winning poetry. Iwata, who's passion for Haiku was first sparked by hip-hop battles, views haiku as a kind of music and has also collaborated with a wide range of musicians.
As an integral element of creative expression, 'iki' is deeply embedded in the artforms of the Edo period. Ukiyo-e are Japanese woodblock prints that depict everything from kabuki actors and sumo wrestlers to everyday scenes and landscapes. Noted art historian and curator of the Edo-Tokyo Museum, Shoko Haruki explains how the art reflects the urban imagination and coded elegance of 'iki'. Today, the tradition is being revitalised through contemporary motifs and characters. Internationally recognised American artist Alex Dodge collaborates with craftsmen at the Adachi Institute to merge Edo-period printmaking techniques with modern imagery, breathing new life into this classic art genre, while Japanese graffiti artist, ESOW, is redefining urban cool by taking his art, a unique blend of skate and graffiti culture, to the streets.
POV trailer: https://bit.ly/3KMJhR2
POV images: https://bit.ly/3KYC5kB
Airtimes for 30-minute special:
Saturday, 18th October at 12:30pm HKT
Sunday, 19th October at 12.30am and 6pm HKT
Monday, 20th October at 11am HKT
