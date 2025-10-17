GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title set for

"Most Applications Made In An On-site Generative AI Event"

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon, together with teachers and students across 21 high schools in West Java, Indonesia made history by setting a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® for the "Most Applications Made In An On-site Generative AI (Gen AI) Event" creating 10,821 unique Gen AI applications on October 15, 2025.

Through a collaborative effort with Prestasi Junior Indonesia, Alkademi Foundation, and Yayasan Sagasitas Indonesia, West Java students and teachers demonstrated their expertise in Gen AI technology. This record attempt represents the culmination of the students and teachers' year-long journey studying AI's creative potential and responsible usage. The students showcased their learnings by developing Gen AI applications such as project management assistants, a personal carbon footprint companion, and more.

During the record attempt, high school students brought pre-conceptualized Gen AI app ideas, such as what prompts and widgets would be needed to create a new app, while teachers and non-profit staff turned the ideas to life by inputting it into PartyRock, an Amazon Bedrock playground. Participants worked from either their schools or the Amazon Think Big Space at SMK Negeri 1 in Karawang, Indonesia during the attempt on October 13. The record attempt was conducted under GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS rigorous verification standards, including that all applications are demonstrably functional, and unique from other submissions and certified by a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS adjudicator.

Amazon is deeply committed to help prepare Indonesians for the digital future, with a focus on cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Since 2017, Amazon Web Services has trained over 1 million Indonesians in cloud skills and is now expanding its efforts to include AI education. By providing accessible AI platforms, Amazon enables both students and educators to create AI-powered applications with minimal coding knowledge. This initiative not only introduces practical AI skills but also showcases potential tech career paths, aligning with Indonesia's digital transformation goals. Amazon's ongoing investment in education reflects its dedication to nurturing local talent and supporting Indonesia's journey towards becoming a leader in emerging technologies.

Mr. Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure & Regional Development, said, "Today our students in West Java have done something amazing. They have made history by breaking a GUINNESS WORLD RECORD. By building thousands of AI projects in just one day, these young creators have shown that Indonesia is not just ready for the digital future. We are helping to build it. When we give our young people the right tools and training, they can do incredible things on the world stage. I want to thank Amazon Web Services for helping make this possible through their dedication to growing Indonesia's tech talents. This record is more than just a number. It shows that Indonesia is becoming a powerful force in the world of technology"

Ms Aynee Toorabally, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS adjudicator, said, "The success of students and educators of West Java in breaking the record today underscores Amazon's commitment in empowering young Indonesian talents through technologies and training that prepares them for the future. This achievement is a tangible contribution to the advancement of Indonesia's technology sector in the future and we congratulate everyone on this achievement."

Ms. HJ. Diah Gustanti Principal of SMK 1 Negeri 1 Karawang, said, "We have been working with Amazon to introduce technology such as generative AI to our students, giving them the opportunity to learn and grow their tech skills in a safe and secure environment. We are thrilled to have been part of this new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD that showcases how far our students and teachers have come in their training. This is a milestone, but one we will continue to move forward from as we equip the workers of tomorrow with the right tools to benefit from technology."

Mr. Jaime Vallés, Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific & Japan, AWS, said, "The future of innovation and growth across APJ lies in democratizing access to transformative technologies including generative AI. Earning this GUINNESS WORLD RECORD is an extraordinary achievement by the over 2600 students and educators who have shown what is possible when we as one community Think Big, embrace Day 1 culture, and leverage Cloud and Gen AI technology together. AWS is committed to ensuring as many Indonesians as possible have access to Gen AI education and skilling so that we can solve some of the country's biggest challenges and opportunities together as well as prepare local builders for the global digital economy."

