MACAO, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Regis Bar Macao is pleased to present an exclusive collaboration with the Parisian alchemist – Guerlain, a legendary House of high perfumery and high cosmetics, from October 16 to November 15, 2025. The partnership will see the creation of a bespoke afternoon tea, inspired by the olfactory artistry of Guerlain's L'Art & La Matière fragrance collection.

"We are delighted to partner with Guerlain, a house with which we share a profound commitment to heritage, legacy, and the art of crafting exceptional experiences," said Stuart Wayne Douglas, General Manager of The St. Regis Macao. "We believe that the fusion of culinary and olfactory arts will create a deeply sensory encounter, offering our guests a truly distinctive and lasting memory as part of the St. Regis afternoon tea rituals."

This culinary interpretation invites discerning guests to experience the nuances of high perfumery through a curated selection of sweet and savoury delicacies. Each creation is conceived to reflect the character of a signature scent, from the luminous freshness of Neroli Outrenoir to the warm, intricate notes of Spiritueuse Double Vanille. Each delicacy is a carefully composted arrangement, where a harmony of different tier notes unfold upon the palate, guiding the guest on a progressive culinary journey.

Complementing the gastronomic offering, Our Head Mixologist Kevin Lai has curated a series of cocktails that articulate the complex profiles of the fragrances, ensuring a harmonious pairing throughout the experience.

For a more immersive encounter, a series of exclusive Fragrance Masterclasses will be held on October 18, November 1 and November 15. These sessions, led by Guerlain's Fragrance master, will include a 100th year anniversary celebration of the iconic Shalimar and an interactive tasting that pairs the afternoon tea creations with their fragrance inspirations. Attendance at the masterclasses is by reservation only.

