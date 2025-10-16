BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With its continued focus on employee care, talent development, brand building, and globalization, SANY Group has once again secured spots on both the Forbes and World Brand Lab lists, being recognized as the 2025 World's Best Employer and the 2025 Asia's Most Influential Brand, respectively. These accolades highlight SANY's robust global competitiveness and growing brand influence.

On Forbes World's Best Employers, Highlighting "Employee-First"

On October 9, Forbes officially released the 2025 World's Best Employer List. SANY Group has made the list with its outstanding practices in employee care, organizational building, and career development, ranking 21st among Chinese mainland enterprises and 480th globally and retaining the top position in China's construction machinery industry.

SANY has been committed to the value of "Employee-First", continuously improving the employee care and employee development system by building a sound, diverse and inclusive organizational culture.

As part of its global strategy, SANY actively cultivates local talent and creates jobs. In 2024, SANY launched the "Overseas Lighthouse Factory Academy" program, providing systematic training and hands-on learning to help local youth acquire advanced skills, enhancing their employability. Today, 89% of SANY's overseas employees are locally hired, generating a large number of high-quality jobs and continuously contributing to the sustainable economic and social development of local communities.

Among Asia's Top 500, Leading China's Machinery Industry

On September 24, the World Brand Lab released its 2025 Asia's 500 Most Influential Brands report. SANY Group ranked 54th among Chinese companies and 108th in Asia, once again claiming the No. 1 position in China's construction machinery industry.

As a global leader in equipment manufacturing, SANY operates in over 180 countries and regions with over 900 service sites outside China. It has established itself as the top local brand in over 30 countries, consistently enhancing its global brand influence.

In recent years, SANY has been promoting its "Globalization, Digitalization, and Decarbonization" strategy, driving innovation and brand building to enhance its international competitiveness. Being featured on both the Asia's 500 Most Influential Brands and Forbes Global Best Employers lists highlights SANY's growing global recognition for both brand influence and employer value. Looking ahead, SANY will continue to uphold its "Employee First" philosophy, foster organizational vitality, and empower innovation to contribute more to the high-quality development of global industries.