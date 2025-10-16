Unveiling AI Clothing Sorting System and New Equipment for Depression Treatment

TAIPEI, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Industrial Technology (DoIT) of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) today (16th) joins forces with 12 research institutes and industry partners at the Innovation Economy Pavilion of the Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE) to showcase 65 innovative technologies spanning smart manufacturing, net zero sustainability, and healthcare.

Powered by ITRI's Digital Twin Interactive Performing Technology—the same innovation behind the Life Theater at Expo 2025 Osaka—the three-meter-high "technology waterfall" makes its domestic debut, showcasing seamless choreography between displays and robotic arms. Developed in collaboration with HIWIN, OKOME STUDIO, and other industry partners, the system features advance software-hardware integration comparable to that of smart factories. It can simultaneously control over 500 displays and robotic arms with synchronization errors within 20 milliseconds, demonstrating exceptional precision in both hardware and software coordination.

With the rapid rise of generative AI, smart manufacturing, and autonomous driving applications, demand for AI chips has accelerated. DoIT is supporting ITRI in developing Large-Scale AI Model Edge Computing Software-Hardware Integration Technology, enabling AI models to operate directly within local facilities. This innovation delivers high-speed inference and low latency without relying on external servers. It enhances computational performance, reduces bandwidth consumption, and strengthens data privacy and security.

In the textile sector, one of Taiwan's internationally recognized strengths, TIE highlights a new model for second-hand clothing recycling that helps manufacturers tap into the international yoga apparel market. To further enhance recycling efficiency, the Taiwan Textile Research Institute (TTRI), with support from DoIT, has developed Multi-Spectral Imaging AI Recognition Technology for Blended Fibers. By integrating near-infrared spectroscopy, biomimetic optical modules, and AI multi-material identification algorithms, the system achieves a 95% recognition rate. It can analyze one garment in just 0.5–1 seconds—over twice as fast as manual operation—accurately identifying different materials and compositional ratios, including cotton, polyester, nylon, and elastane. Capable of processing 350–900 kilograms of waste textiles per hour, the technology reduces post-processing costs.

To cut carbon emissions, ITRI's Bio-based Soft Moisture-Absorbing Rebound Formulation Technology uses itaconic acid to create an integrated bio-based functional additive that combines softness, moisture absorption, and rebound elasticity in a single formulation, reducing repetitive testing and costs. Its carbon emissions are approximately 40% lower than traditional polyester materials, achieving an annual carbon reduction of approximately 32,000 metric tons. This new material's moisture absorption speed is 2.5 times faster than commercially available products, with its friction coefficient, softness, and drape indicators all outperforming competing materials. Collaboration with Eclat Textile and Jia Ho Industrial is already underway to bring this innovation to the international yoga apparel market.

In the healthcare field, the Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC) has introduced a new equipment for treating depression, designed to provide wider brain stimulation coverage and easier operation. The Multi-Channel Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS) System Technology features an innovative coil design and adjustable pulse main unit, enabling simultaneous stimulation of multiple brain regions with a single coil. This simplifies operation and enhances efficiency, reducing treatment time by up to 70%. Technology transfer and validation have been completed with Formosa Heavy Industries, while clinical trials are now underway in collaboration with Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital and Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital to support patient care and strengthen Taiwan's medical self-reliance.

Director-General Chao-Chung Kuo of DoIT notes that MOEA invests tens of billions of dollars annually in technology R&D. As the nation's largest scientific research exhibition platform, TIE connects industries and translates technological achievements into practical industrial applications. With AI now a central force in industry transformation, DoIT has launched the AI Application Leap Program to accelerate AI adoption. Through partnerships with system integrators and research institutes, the program aims to accelerate AI implementation across key industries, fueling Taiwan's innovation momentum.